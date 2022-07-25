Our task is to end polarization: CHP leader

  • July 25 2022 10:48:45

Our task is to end polarization: CHP leader

BALIKESİR
Our task is to end polarization: CHP leader

One of the primary tasks of the opposition will be restoring the state and ending polarization in the country, the main opposition party leader has said, repeating his vow to send the migrants back to their homelands.

“There is a serious erosion in the state structure. We want merit and justice. Our job is to restore the state,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) said at his party’s rally in the western province of Balıkesir on July 24.

The CHP is part of the opposition Nation Alliance and vowing to come to power in the next elections slated for June 2023.

“It’s time to unite, to come together. It’s time to end the discrimination,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, referring to the ethnic and sectarian polarization in the country.

“I repeat once again: As a party that founded the Republic of Turkey, we have two red lines: Our country and our flag. Regardless of their faith and lifestyle, everyone who is loyal to their country and flag are more than welcome,” he stated.

Justice is everyone’s urgent need as millions of people in the country are voicing this more loudly, Kılıçdaroğlu said, promising that they will reinstate justice and law for every single citizen once they come to power.

On the migrant issue, the CHP leader repeated his vow to send them back to their own countries. “Our Afghan brothers are coming to Türkiye from thousands of kilometers. We will return them to Iran. No ifs and buts! And we will send our Syrian brothers back to their country through a four-stage plan,” he stated.

When they come to power, they will make contact with the Syrian leadership and make an agreement with it for the return of migrants, Kılıçdaroğlu said, adding the plan will include measures for the life and property security of the Syrian refugees. “We will get national and international assurances. We will build their roads, schools…,” he said.

Türkiye is to home to around five million refugees with Syrians constituting three million of them.

Turkish, Politics,

TÜRKIYE Boy found locked in garbage house for a year

Boy found locked in garbage house for a year
MOST POPULAR

  1. Beloved monarch butterflies listed as endangered

    Beloved monarch butterflies listed as endangered

  2. Amazon forges ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel hype at Comic-Con

    Amazon forges ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel hype at Comic-Con

  3. ECB survey shows rising inflation after rate hike

    ECB survey shows rising inflation after rate hike

  4. Fed set for another big rate hike with economy on knife’s edge

    Fed set for another big rate hike with economy on knife’s edge

  5. Istanbul’s mega airport ranked busiest in Europe: Eurocontrol

    Istanbul’s mega airport ranked busiest in Europe: Eurocontrol
Recommended
Türkiye’s top security board warns Greece over provocative acts

Türkiye’s top security board warns Greece over provocative acts
Political parties exchange face-to-face greeting after COVID-19 restrictions

Political parties exchange face-to-face greeting after COVID-19 restrictions
CHP leader vows to send Türkiye-born Syrian kids back to Syria

CHP leader vows to send Türkiye-born Syrian kids back to Syria
MHP leader calls for shutting down Medical Association

MHP leader calls for shutting down Medical Association
CHP leader calls for extraordinary plenary session over murder of doctor, lawyer

CHP leader calls for extraordinary plenary session over murder of doctor, lawyer
CHP to intensify pre-election campaigns during summer

CHP to intensify pre-election campaigns during summer
WORLD UK’s Sunak vows to get tough on China if he becomes PM

UK’s Sunak vows to get tough on China if he becomes PM

Rishi Sunak on Sunday promised to get tough on China if he becomes Britain’s next prime minister, calling the Asian superpower the "number one threat" to domestic and global security.

ECONOMY Machinery exports hit $12.5 billion in six months

Machinery exports hit $12.5 billion in six months

Türkiye’s machinery exports increased by 7.5 percent in January-June from a year ago to stand at $12.5 billion, according to a trade group.

SPORTS Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir and Pedro Pichardo of Portugal added world titles to their respective Olympic crowns on July 23, but there was injury heartbreak for Canada’s Damian Warner in the decathlon.