Our task is to end polarization: CHP leader

BALIKESİR

One of the primary tasks of the opposition will be restoring the state and ending polarization in the country, the main opposition party leader has said, repeating his vow to send the migrants back to their homelands.

“There is a serious erosion in the state structure. We want merit and justice. Our job is to restore the state,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) said at his party’s rally in the western province of Balıkesir on July 24.

The CHP is part of the opposition Nation Alliance and vowing to come to power in the next elections slated for June 2023.

“It’s time to unite, to come together. It’s time to end the discrimination,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, referring to the ethnic and sectarian polarization in the country.

“I repeat once again: As a party that founded the Republic of Turkey, we have two red lines: Our country and our flag. Regardless of their faith and lifestyle, everyone who is loyal to their country and flag are more than welcome,” he stated.

Justice is everyone’s urgent need as millions of people in the country are voicing this more loudly, Kılıçdaroğlu said, promising that they will reinstate justice and law for every single citizen once they come to power.

On the migrant issue, the CHP leader repeated his vow to send them back to their own countries. “Our Afghan brothers are coming to Türkiye from thousands of kilometers. We will return them to Iran. No ifs and buts! And we will send our Syrian brothers back to their country through a four-stage plan,” he stated.

When they come to power, they will make contact with the Syrian leadership and make an agreement with it for the return of migrants, Kılıçdaroğlu said, adding the plan will include measures for the life and property security of the Syrian refugees. “We will get national and international assurances. We will build their roads, schools…,” he said.

Türkiye is to home to around five million refugees with Syrians constituting three million of them.