Oscar’s ‘Best Int’l Feature’ films to be screened at Istanbul Modern

  • February 16 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
As the 93rd Academy Awards Ceremony is fast approaching despite being delayed this year, Istanbul Modern Cinema presents a selection of 10 films from the “Best International Feature” category.

Last year, for the first time in its history, a foreign film, South Korea’s “Parasite,” won the Best Film award of the cutthroat Oscar race, yet this exciting category of the Best International Feature mostly concerns world cinema. These films represent different geographies and cultures that are still the “other” to Hollywood despite having been nominated for the Oscars and have been shown at and won awards from various festivals across the world.

Among the films are “Two of Us,” “Sun Children,” Another Round,” “Atlantis,” “The Unknown Saint,” “Collective,” “Apples,” “The Sleepwalkers,” “200 Meters” and “Asia.”

The program that starts today and will continue through March 8 will be screened online and free of charge on Istanbul Modern’s website. All films are screened in their original language with Turkish and English subtitles and screenings are only open to viewers in Turkey.

