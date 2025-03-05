Oscar-winning ‘No Other Land’ highlights Palestinian displacement

Oscar-winning ‘No Other Land’ highlights Palestinian displacement

LOS ANGELES
Oscar-winning ‘No Other Land’ highlights Palestinian displacement

No Other Land,” the story of Palestinian activists fighting to protect their communities from demolition by the Israeli military, won the Oscar for best documentary on March 2.

The collaboration between Israeli and Palestinian filmmakers follows activist Basel Adra as he risks arrest to document the destruction of his hometown at the southern edge of the West Bank, which Israeli soldiers are tearing down to use as a military training zone. Adra's pleas fall on deaf ears until he befriends a Jewish Israeli journalist who helps him amplify his story.

“We made this film as Palestinians and Israelis because, together, our voices are stronger," said Israeli journalist and filmmaker Yuval Abraham. He used his acceptance speech to call out his country's government for what he called “the atrocious destruction of Gaza and its people.” And he urged Hamas to release all Israeli hostages.

“No Other Land” came into the night a top contender after a successful run on the film festival circuit. It did not, however, find a U.S. distributor after being picked up for distribution in 24 countries. For the Oscar, it beat out “Porcelain War,” “Sugarcane,” “Black Box Diaries” and “Soundtrack to a Coup d’État.”

The documentary was filmed over four years between 2019 and 2023, wrapping production days before Hamas launched its deadly Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel that started the war in Gaza.

In the film, Abraham embeds in a community fighting displacement, but he faces some pushback from Palestinians who point out his privileges as an Israeli citizen. Adra says he is unable to leave the West Bank and is treated like a criminal, while Abraham can come and go freely.

“When I look at Basel, I see my brother, but we are unequal,” Abraham said on stage. “We live in a regime where I am free under civilian law and Basel is under military laws that destroy his life. There is a different path, a political solution without ethnic supremacy, with national rights for both of our people.”

United States foreign policy under President Donald Trump is “helping to block this path,” he said.

The film is heavily reliant on camcorder footage from Adra's personal archive. He captures Israeli soldiers bulldozing the village school and filling water wells with cement to prevent people from rebuilding.

Academy Awards,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye introduces decree to tackle mobbing

Türkiye introduces decree to tackle mobbing
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greek gov’t to face no-confidence vote amid protests

    Greek gov’t to face no-confidence vote amid protests

  2. Türkiye introduces decree to tackle mobbing

    Türkiye introduces decree to tackle mobbing

  3. Zelensky tells EU leaders 'thankful' Ukrainians 'are not alone'

    Zelensky tells EU leaders 'thankful' Ukrainians 'are not alone'

  4. Central Bank cuts rate by 250 bps, sustaining easing cycle

    Central Bank cuts rate by 250 bps, sustaining easing cycle

  5. Turkish top diplomat to attend OIC’s Gaza meeting in Jeddah

    Turkish top diplomat to attend OIC’s Gaza meeting in Jeddah
Recommended
Texhibition Istanbul unites textile industry with art

Texhibition Istanbul unites textile industry with art
Installation highlights challenges of obesity

Installation highlights challenges of obesity
Rare Banksy painting sells for $5.5 mn at London sale

Rare Banksy painting sells for $5.5 mn at London sale
French fundraiser offers chance to win piece of Notre-Dame

French fundraiser offers chance to win piece of Notre-Dame
Stuck astronauts closing in on their return

Stuck astronauts closing in on their return
32nd Istanbul Jazz Festival to be held in July

32nd Istanbul Jazz Festival to be held in July
Eurovision chiefs promise 2025 show all about surprises

Eurovision chiefs promise 2025 show 'all about surprises'
WORLD Zelensky tells EU leaders thankful Ukrainians are not alone

Zelensky tells EU leaders 'thankful' Ukrainians 'are not alone'

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Europeans for their continued support on Thursday as he joined leaders for summit talks in Brussels, saying it meant Ukraine was not "alone" in its fight to repel Russia's invasion.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts rate by 250 bps, sustaining easing cycle

Central Bank cuts rate by 250 bps, sustaining easing cycle

The Central Bank has continued the easing cycle that it started in December by delivering another 250 basis points cut only days after data showed that annual inflation declined to its lowest level in February since June 2023.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿