Oruç Reis vessel returns to Türkiye after Somalia mission

ANKARA

The Oruç Reis Seismic Research Vessel has returned to Türkiye after successfully completing its first intercontinental mission in Somalia, marking the end of a nine-month deployment.

According to a statement by the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, the Turkish vessel departed from Filyos Port in the country’s north in October 2024 and completed its 234-day assignment off the coast of Somalia.

During its mission, the vessel collected three-dimensional seismic data over an area of 4,464 square kilometers across three offshore blocks in Somali waters. The operation concluded on June 6.

Following a farewell ceremony held at Mogadishu Port in Somalia, Oruç Reis set sail for Türkiye on June 15. After transiting the Suez Canal, the vessel entered the Mediterranean. It is scheduled to pass through the Dardanelles on the morning of July 2 and the Bosporus on the morning of July 3, before anchoring at Filyos Port on July 4.