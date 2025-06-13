Oruç Reis vessel completes mission in Somali waters

Oruç Reis vessel completes mission in Somali waters

ISTANBUL
Oruç Reis Seismic Exploration Vessel, built by Turkish engineers, has successfully completed its first intercontinental mission according to the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

Operating in the open waters off Somalia, Oruç Reis conducted a 3D seismic survey across three distinct blocks, covering an area of 4,464 square kilometers, according to the press release.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, stated that Oruç Reis has been operating in Somali waters since Oct. 25, 2024, completing its 234-day mission.

"The data gathered during this mission will serve as a roadmap for evaluating Somalia's maritime jurisdiction in the near future," Bayraktar said.

Following the signing of a Production Sharing Agreement between Türkiye and Somalia on July 24, 2024, covering three offshore blocks, the Oruç Reis and its accompanying fleet set sail for Somalia on Oct. 4, 2024.

Oruç Reis, which is scheduled to depart from Mogadishu Port on June 15 to return to Türkiye, is expected to be ready for its next mission by August.

Bayraktar emphasized that the seismic data collected during this operation will not only support maritime boundary evaluations but also inform future energy exploration.

"Following analysis in Ankara, drilling operations will begin at locations identified based on the results," Bayraktar added.

