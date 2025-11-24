Original 1939 Superman comic sells for record price

LOS ANGELES

An original first-edition 1939 Superman comic, found untouched in an attic after decades, sold at auction for over $9 million, setting a new record for the highest price ever paid for a comic book.

Heritage Auctions described the issue as the “pinnacle of comic collecting,” with the exceptionally preserved copy surpassing the previous $6 million record.

The comic fetched $9.12 million due to its near-mint condition, earning an exceptional CGC grade of 9 out of 10, the highest rating ever given to a copy of this issue.

The comic was discovered in a box in a northern California attic by three brothers cleaning out their late mother’s home, after years of dismissing her stories about owning original 1930s comics as mere family lore.

"Superman No 1 is a milestone in pop culture history, and this copy is not only in unprecedented condition, but it has a movie-worthy story behind it. I was glad to see the price reflect that and am honored Heritage was entrusted with this iconic book," Heritage Vice President Lon Allen said in a statement.

The comic is regarded as one of the most difficult early, highly sought-after titles to find in well-preserved condition.

Superman was created in 1933 by teens Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, who later sold the character’s rights to DC Comics for $130, earning only $10 per page for their artwork.