Organizations, individuals produce prostheses for quake survivors

Organizations, individuals produce prostheses for quake survivors

Melike Çalkap- İstanbul
Organizations, individuals produce prostheses for quake survivors

The deadly earthquakes last month have caused much sorrow and pain, particularly for those who underwent amputation, as their lives have taken a completely new turn, trying to hold on to hope to start their lives afresh.

To contribute positively to the lives of people with amputated body parts, many individuals and organizations that design prosthetic limbs have started manufacturing prostheses for quake survivors, as experts predict that many injured survivors of the deadly quakes last month might have to continue their lives as amputees.

Robotel Association is one such organization preparing to support earthquake survivors in need of prostheses.

The association’s founding board member, Serdar Okumuş, stated that they have over 4,000 volunteers and have been producing prosthetic arms since 2014.

These prosthetics are not bionic or electronic but mechanical and are able to make basic grasping movements, produced with 3D printers in personalized sizes and qualities for individuals, especially children.

Okumuş said they do follow-ups with each child they provide with a prosthetic arm and design new ones for them in line with their physical development.

He added that they are currently in contact with non-governmental organizations, public institutions and physicians in the quake region to find out the actual number of prosthesis requests and to plan accordingly.

They will offer prosthetics to all those in need completely free of charge.

In addition, Beykent University Mechanical Engineering Club students, who ranked second nationwide with their prosthetic arm project at TEKNOFEST last year, aim to support amputees in the quake region as well.

Stating that they decided to design a prosthetic arm to eliminate the difficulties amputees face in daily life, team captain Mete Han Korkmaz said that they were able to transmit the data from the two main muscles in the arm of the amputee to their software to activate the relevant motors.

Their software enables the amputee to interact easily with sensitive objects and make movements such as opening and closing the hand, turning the wrist, holding a card or key and writing, as well as making peace and thumbs-up gestures.

Turkey, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE EU’s donors’ conference for Türkiye, Syria postponed to March 20

EU’s donors’ conference for Türkiye, Syria postponed to March 20
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU’s donors’ conference for Türkiye, Syria postponed to March 20

    EU’s donors’ conference for Türkiye, Syria postponed to March 20

  2. CHP leader to visit HDP to ask for support for presidential bid

    CHP leader to visit HDP to ask for support for presidential bid

  3. China's Xi awarded 3rd term as president, extending rule

    China's Xi awarded 3rd term as president, extending rule

  4. Multiple dead in Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Germany

    Multiple dead in Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Germany

  5. Türkiye says steps by Finland, Sweden not enough

    Türkiye says steps by Finland, Sweden not enough
Recommended
EU’s donors’ conference for Türkiye, Syria postponed to March 20

EU’s donors’ conference for Türkiye, Syria postponed to March 20
CHP leader to visit HDP to ask for support for presidential bid

CHP leader to visit HDP to ask for support for presidential bid
Türkiye says steps by Finland, Sweden not enough

Türkiye says steps by Finland, Sweden not enough
Population in areas with weak ground in Istanbul increasing: Expert

Population in areas with weak ground in Istanbul increasing: Expert
Aselsan builds tent city for 600 quake survivors

Aselsan builds tent city for 600 quake survivors
Hatay hospital manager defiant over lives lost in ICU

Hatay hospital manager defiant over lives lost in ICU
Quake survivors to move to container cities: Kurum

Quake survivors to move to container cities: Kurum
WORLD Chinas Xi awarded 3rd term as president, extending rule

China's Xi awarded 3rd term as president, extending rule

Chinese leader Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as president Friday, putting him on track to stay in power for life at a time of severe economic challenges and rising tensions with the U.S. and others.
ECONOMY US ‘to be global leader’ in energy transition

US ‘to be global leader’ in energy transition

Pointing to key Biden administration policies to mitigate climate change, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm promised on March 8 that the United States would lead global energy transition.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.