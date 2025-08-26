Organic products generate over 1 billion euros in exports

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s organic product exports exceeded 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion) last year, according to Muharrem Doğan, chairman of the Organic Products Manufacturers and Industrialists Association (ORGÜDER).

“Our journey, which began in 1986 with 16 products, now continues with over 270 organic products. Our annual production is around 2 million tons, and we export 85 percent of it,” Doğan said.

He emphasized Türkiye’s strong global standing in the organic food sector and is among the leading countries in the production and export of organic food products such as figs, apricots, sultana grapes and hazelnuts.

Doğan noted that approximately 500 million euros of exports came from organic food products and 500 million euros from organic textiles, adding that Türkiye is also a strong player in the organic textile industry.

Doğan explained that exports to Europe mainly consist of fresh and dried fruits and vegetables, as well as grains and wheat, while exports to the United States focus more on oilseeds, cereals and pulses.

The main export markets include the U.S., Germany, the Netherlands, France and the U.K., he said, adding that 50–60 percent of lentils, chickpeas and beans sold in European national chain supermarkets originate from Türkiye.

Over the last six to seven years, Türkiye has also expanded organic product exports to Gulf countries, where the majority of sales are branded products, according to Doğan.

Organic eggs lead this market, holding over 70 percent of the total market share in the Gulf, Doğan stated.

Recalling that organic food production in Türkiye began 29 years ago, Doğan said the process started when foreign producers and brand owners came to Türkiye for contracted production.

It later grew each year with the support of local companies, producers and the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.