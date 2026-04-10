Orban accuses opposition of 'organized' attempt to disrupt vote

Orban accuses opposition of 'organized' attempt to disrupt vote

BUDAPEST
Orban accuses opposition of organized attempt to disrupt vote

People walk by an electoral poster showing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the slogan "Let's stand together against the war!" in Albertirsa, Hungary, Thursday, April 9, 2026. (AP)

Prime Minister Viktor Orban slammed Hungary's opposition on April 10, accusing it of trying to disrupt a weekend election in which the nationalist is facing an unprecedented challenge to his 16-year rule.

"Our opponents will stop at nothing to seize power," Orban said in a video posted on social media, accusing the opposition of "colluding" with foreign intelligence and threatening his supporters with violence.

"This is an organised attempt to use chaos, pressure, and international vilification to call into question the decision of the Hungarian people," he said.

According to opinion polls, the party of Orban's conservative rival Peter Magyar's party is well ahead in the vote set for Sunday.

Orban's government has repeatedly made accusations of foreign interference.

Magyar in turn has also warned about interference, as U.S. Vice President JD Vance visited the country this week to underline Washington's support of Orban.

U.S. President Donald Trump in a fresh message endorsing Orban hailed the Hungarian as a "truly strong and powerful leader".

"Hungary: GET OUT AND VOTE FOR VIKTOR ORBAN... I AM WITH HIM ALL THE WAY!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Orban, the closest ally to both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the EU, has led the central European country of 9.5 million people since 2010.

During his tenure, his ruling coalition has used its two-thirds majority in parliament to overhaul the electoral system and leverage state resources to campaign, while his business allies radically changed the media environment.

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