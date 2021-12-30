Opposition slams government over teachers’ recruitment process

ANKARA

Opposition parties have accused the Education Ministry of politicizing the recruitment process of thousands of teachers and eliminating many of them in interviews although they performed successfully in the national exam.

“The rights of the children of this country have been violated in the interviews. I have asked for an appointment from the education minister but he has not yet returned to me,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the chair of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), said on his Twitter account late Dec. 29.

Kılıçdaroğlu went to the Education Ministry on Dec. 30 but was not allowed in. On Twitter, Education Minister Mahmut Özer said the doors of the ministry are open to everyone but Kılıçdaroğlu was imposing fait accompli.

“It’s my job to stand against this injustice,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in a statement he made in front of the ministry, vowing he will do whatever is necessary to correct it.

Turkey recruited 15,000 teachers through the Public Personnel Selection Exam (KPSS), a centralized written exam which is followed by interviews. Many applicants who performed very well in the written exam have argued they were denied being appointed because they were given low scores in the interview process. They said the questions were biased and politically driven.

The Education Ministry denied the claims, saying the process was just for every applicant. It recalled that an appeal system is existing for those who believe their rights were breached in the recruitment process.

In the meantime, Temel Karamollaoğlu, the leader of the Felicity Party, also criticized the government for eliminating potential teachers through interviewing.

Gov’t submits new law for teachers

In the meantime, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has announced that a new law improving the conditions of the teachers will be submitted to parliament on Dec. 31. The new law stipulates different categories for the teachers, AKP deputy parliamentary group leader Mahir Ünal said, informing that the salary of the teachers with 10 years expertise will be increased by 1,000 liras.