Opposition leaders meet for ‘strengthened parliamentary system’

  • February 13 2022 14:00:57

Opposition leaders meet for ‘strengthened parliamentary system’

ANKARA
Opposition leaders meet for ‘strengthened parliamentary system’

The leaders of six Turkish opposition parties held their first meeting on Feb. 12 to discuss the results of an ongoing joint work to introduce a “strengthened parliamentary system” if they come to power in the next elections.

They evaluated the results of a draft on the return to the parliamentary system and the next steps on how to make it public, along with a road map that they will be followed for the next elections.

A statement released after the meeting said that the “strengthened parliamentary system” memorandum of understanding will be made public by the leaders on Feb. 28 and work on the roadmap for the transition process will continue.

The invitation for the meeting was extended by main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to İYİ (Good) Party chair Meral Akşener, Felicity Party leader Temel Karamollaoğlu, Democrat Party leader Gültekin Uysal, Democracy and Progress (DEVA) Party leader Ali Babacan and Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu.

“As six political parties, the common responsibility of all of us is to overcome this crisis by reconciliation and unity, and to solve our deep problems on the basis of pluralism by expanding the field of democratic politics,” said the statement.

With exactly this belief and determination, the parties said, they carried out intensive work on the a consensus text for the new system in order to strengthen the democratic state of law, as well as to strengthen the legislative, executive and judicial organs. “We are based on consultation and reconciliation, not polarization,” read the statement.

They also agreed on the roadmap of the transition process to be studied and shared with citizens.

“The important thing is to build a democratic Turkey where fundamental rights and freedoms are guaranteed within the framework of the Council of Europe and European Union norms, where everyone sees themselves as an equal and free citizen, where they can freely express their thoughts and live as they believe,” it said.

On the other hand, their goal was ensuring transparency, equality, impartiality and merit in public administration, fighting corruption effectively, and ensuring that political authorities have no other purpose than serving the nation with the political ethics law, said the statement.

The CHP, the İYİ Party, the Felicity Party and the Democrat Party formally make up the Nation Alliance, which had run with joint candidates in the local elections in 2019. Babacan and Davutoğlu have not yet joined the alliance but are working with them for the return to the parliamentary system.

Turkey will go to the presidential and parliamentary elections in June 2023, but the opposition believes the government will prefer to hold them later this year, probably in the autumn. Kılıçdaroğlu, in an interview on Feb. 11, predicted that the polls might take place in autumn this year as the government would want to avoid the negative economic and social consequences of another harsh winter to reflect onto voter sentiment.

TURKEY Turkish flag carrier celebrates 75th anniversary of its 1st international flight

Turkish flag carrier celebrates 75th anniversary of its 1st international flight
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

    Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

  2. Historical Turkish banknote up for sale

    Historical Turkish banknote up for sale

  3. Doctor behind scandalous remarks banned from profession for six months

    Doctor behind scandalous remarks banned from profession for six months

  4. Turkey’s most iconic psychiatrist dies

    Turkey’s most iconic psychiatrist dies

  5. President Erdoğan due to visit UAE on Feb 14-15

    President Erdoğan due to visit UAE on Feb 14-15
Recommended
Turkish flag carrier celebrates 75th anniversary of its 1st international flight

Turkish flag carrier celebrates 75th anniversary of its 1st international flight
Court arrest new suspects in relation with casino-owner’s assassination

Court arrest new suspects in relation with casino-owner’s assassination
Prosecutor seeks 11 years in jail for journalist Kabaş

Prosecutor seeks 11 years in jail for journalist Kabaş
Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions

Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions
President Erdoğan due to visit UAE on Feb 14-15

President Erdoğan due to visit UAE on Feb 14-15
Historical Turkish banknote up for sale

Historical Turkish banknote up for sale
WORLD Macron, not candidate but already campaigning for reelection

Macron, not candidate but already campaigning for reelection

He has a full campaign team that’s fanning out around France, meeting with voters. He makes speeches about his plans for the country in the upcoming years. The problem? Emmanuel Macron hasn’t officially declared that he’s a candidate for April’s presidential election yet.
ECONOMY Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

Turkey's Minister of Treasury and Finance Nureddin Nebati revealed Turkey's new economic package on Feb. 12.
SPORTS Questions swirl as Russian skater awaits Beijing Olympics doping fate

Questions swirl as Russian skater awaits Beijing Olympics doping fate

Questions grew on Feb. 12 over why it took six weeks for Kamila Valieva’s failed drug test to come to light, as the 15-year-old Russian figure skater fights to stay at the Beijing Olympics.