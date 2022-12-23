Opposition leaders criticize minimum wage level

Opposition leaders criticize minimum wage level

ANKARA
Opposition leaders criticize minimum wage level

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has criticized the government’s recent increase in the minimum wage, saying that the level is even below the food inflation in Türkiye.

“Neither the minimum wage earner’s deserved happened nor did the tax burden of small traders is reduced,” Kılıçdaroğlu tweeted on Dec. 22.

“The real issue is to create a Türkiye that does not condescend to the minimum wage. It also happens with industrial transformation. We will not only send the Palace away, we will also bury this order, which they took from the poor and gave to the rich, into history,” the CHP leader said.

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener also criticized the level of the minimum salary, saying it was below the hunger threshold.

“Mr. [President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan announced the minimum wage as 8,500 Turkish Liras. We made all the calculations and declared it as 9,600 liras. The hunger limit will be 8,700 liras in January, so the minimum wage will fall below the hunger limit again,” she said in an interview with FOX TV.

Access to food and heating is a huge problem in Türkiye at the moment, she said and also criticized a 62 percent increase in motor vehicle tax. The burden will continue for the Turkish citizens, she added.

Erdoğan announced on Dec. 22 that the net monthly minimum wage will be 8,500 Turkish Liras ($455) starting from January, with an increase of 54.66 percent.

Economy, Erdogan,

WORLD Paris shooting kills three, wounds three

Paris shooting kills three, wounds three
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Erdoğan slams West over lack of anti-terror cooperation

Erdoğan slams West over lack of anti-terror cooperation
Century of Türkiye will also be the century of atrs, artists: Erdoğan

Century of Türkiye will also be the century of atrs, artists: Erdoğan
President Erdoğan pledges sharp slowdown in inflation

President Erdoğan pledges sharp slowdown in inflation
Good Party leader vows to defend Istanbul Mayor after court decision

Good Party leader vows to defend Istanbul Mayor after court decision
We are like father and son with İmamoğlu, says CHP leader

We are like father and son with İmamoğlu, says CHP leader
İmamoğlu to be suspended if his sentence upheld: Minister

İmamoğlu to be suspended if his sentence upheld: Minister
WORLD Paris shooting kills three, wounds three

Paris shooting kills three, wounds three

A 69-year-old gunman opened fire at a cultural centre and hairdressing salon in central Paris on Friday, killing three people and injuring three others, witnesses and prosecutors said.

ECONOMY WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods

WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods

World Trade Organization (WTO) arbitrators concluded on Dec. 21 that the United States was out of line in requiring that products from Hong Kong be labeled as “Made in China,” a move that was part of Washington’s response to a crackdown on pro-democracy protests there in 2019-2020.

SPORTS Some 14 female riders race at R25 Championship

Some 14 female riders race at R25 Championship

Yamaha R25 Women’s Racing Championship has been conducted in Türkiye for the second time, with a total of 14 female riders sweating blood on the racecourse in the western province of İzmir.