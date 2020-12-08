Opposition head slams govt's COVID-19 response

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Amid new restrictions to fight the second wave of COVID-19, Turkey’s main opposition leader on Dec. 7 criticized the government’s handling of the outbreak.

"Don't take credit for the success of doctors and healthcare workers," Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of Republican People's Party (CHP), told lawmakers during the 2021 budget debate in parliament, adding that they toil “24 hours a day.”

Kılıçdaroğlu said that instead of fighting the virus, the government has been fighting city governments led by his party.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last week announced new coronavirus restrictions, including a curfew on weeknights and full weekend curfews.

Some sectors, including production, supply, health and agriculture, are exempt.

The announcement came after a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey, as well as European countries.



