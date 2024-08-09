Opposition calls for parliament meeting over jailed deputy

ANKARA

Opposition parties have called on the parliament for an extraordinary session after the Constitutional Court declared the annulment of the parliamentary status of imprisoned lawmaker Can Atalay as null and void.

An appeal signed by more than 120 lawmakers from some oppositional parties, including the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), was submitted to the Parliament Speaker’s office on Aug. 9.

“We are calling the parliament for an extraordinary meeting on Aug. 16,” CHP’s deputy parliamentary leader Gökhan Günaydın told reporters after the submission of the appeal.

“We are of the opinion that Can Atalay’s parliamentary status endures.”

Atalay, a former MP of the Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP), was sentenced to 18 years in prison in a case related to the Gezi Park protests in 2013. He was elected to the parliament in last May's election while in prison.

The top court had ruled for Atalay’s release twice, saying his freedoms and rights to hold office were being violated.

Despite the rulings, the Court of Appeals decided to unseat Atalay, with the move taking place on Jan. 30.

In its reasoned decision published in the Official Gazette early on Aug. 1, the Constitutional Court said that its violation decisions are not advisory or recommendatory but are binding and do not leave discretion to the authorities regarding their implementation.

“In this context, lower courts do not have discretion. Not only the courts but also other public authorities are obliged to implement the requirements of the violation decision, rectify the violation and prevent its continuation,” read the decision.