Opposition aims strong parliament, stable executive: İYİ Party leader

ANKARA
The new constitution draft of six opposition parties to change the regime to a “Strengthened Parliamentary System” is important to make the parliament strong, the judiciary independent and the executive stable, İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener said on Nov. 30.

The draft describes the steps the opposition parties will take towards the development and democratization of Türkiye, Akşener told her party members at the parliament.

“When they saw that academic autonomy and geographical security will be ensured for judges, they were disturbed. When they saw that fundamental rights will bind all state organs, that human dignity will be regulated as the basis of the constitutional order, they became uneasy,” Akşener said.

The leaders of the six political parties revealed their constitutional amendment proposal on Nov. 28 under the title “Now is time for democracy.”

According to the alliance’s proposals, Türkiye will re-install the office of the prime minister as the head of the executive with a strong cabinet and a largely symbolic president who will be elected for seven years and only for one term.

It reduces the election threshold to 3 percent and takes measures to strengthen the parliament’s ability to check the government and ministers. Banning political parties will be much more difficult, according to the proposals.

