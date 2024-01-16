‘Oppenheimer' wins big at Critics Choice Awards

‘Oppenheimer' wins big at Critics Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES
‘Oppenheimer wins big at Critics Choice Awards

"Oppenheimer," Christopher Nolan's epic movie about the creation of the atomic bomb, cleaned up at the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 14, winning best picture and seven other prizes over its rivals as the Oscars race heats up.

The $1 billion-grossing movie, now the clear frontrunner for the Academy Awards in March, also won for best director, supporting actor, cinematography, score, ensemble, editing, and visual effects.

Collecting his prize for directing, Nolan thanked the critics who "helped with convincing mainstream audiences that a film about quantum physics and apocalypse could be worth their time."

Robert Downey Jr. thanked his fellow "Oppenhomies'" as he followed up his Golden Globe win with another best supporting actor prize.

Despite the dominance of "Oppenheimer," the remaining acting categories rewarded other films at the gala, one of a raft of major awards shows in the run-up to the Academy Awards, which take place this year on March 10.

Emma Stone won best actress for "Poor Things," a surreal dark comedy in which she plays a Victorian reanimated corpse with the brain of an infant, who gradually learns about the world but refuses to pander to its social mores and hierarchies.

The award is her latest after she won at last weekend's Globes - as did Paul Giamatti, who famously celebrated his victory by taking a late-night trip with his trophy to California's popular fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger.

The win puts the veteran actor, known for hits like "Sideways," head-to-head with Cillian Murphy, who portrays J. Robert Oppenheimer in Nolan's biopic, for the Oscars race.

Fellow "Holdovers" star Da'Vine Joy Randolph consolidated her position as this year's best supporting actress with her latest win for her portrayal of the school's grieving cook.

The Critics Choice Awards, chosen by almost 600 members of North America's largest critics organization, laid out a red carpet and lavish gala at a former airport hangar in Los Angeles for Hollywood A-listers.

Although "Barbie," the other half of last summer's "Barbenheimer" box office phenomenon, has so far failed to capture top prizes this awards season, it was showered with honors in a range of other categories.

The film won for best comedy, original screenplay, song, production design, costume, and hair and makeup.

French courtroom drama "Anatomy of a Fall" won for best foreign-language film, and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" was named best animated movie.

"American Fiction" won best adapted screenplay, while Harrison Ford accepted a career achievement award at the gala, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler.

Critics’ Choice Awards,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

    Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

  2. Somali president’s son fined 27,300 liras over deadly accident

    Somali president’s son fined 27,300 liras over deadly accident

  3. 'Europe must up its game' on AI: EU chief

    'Europe must up its game' on AI: EU chief

  4. WHO says Covid vaccines saved at least 1.4 mn lives in Europe

    WHO says Covid vaccines saved at least 1.4 mn lives in Europe

  5. Indian soldiers killed in Gallipoli campaign commemorated in Istanbul

    Indian soldiers killed in Gallipoli campaign commemorated in Istanbul
Recommended
Succession and The Bear dominate strike-delayed Emmys

'Succession' and 'The Bear' dominate strike-delayed Emmys
Hand-sewn boat saved from oblivion in Croatia

Hand-sewn boat saved from oblivion in Croatia
A refugee bear from Ukraine finds a new home in Scotland

A refugee bear from Ukraine finds a new home in Scotland
Cairo arts center latest victim of Old City makeover

Cairo arts center latest victim of Old City makeover
Russian dissident poet Rubinstein dead at 76

Russian dissident poet Rubinstein dead at 76
Retired man’s hobby turns into profession

Retired man’s hobby turns into profession
WORLD Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised sustained U.S. support for Ukraine in a meeting Tuesday with President Volodymyr Zelensky, despite a row in the U.S. Congress on approving new funding.
ECONOMY OpenAI to launch anti-disinformation tools for 2024 elections

OpenAI to launch anti-disinformation tools for 2024 elections

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has said it will introduce tools to combat disinformation ahead of the dozens of elections this year in countries that are home to half the world's population.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".