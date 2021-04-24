Europe fails the test of humanity on refugees

SERKAN DEMİRTAŞ
  • April 24 2021
By SERKAN DEMİRTAŞ

Europe fails the test of humanity on refugees

Expanding military conflicts from one region to another, civil wars in failed nations, deepening social and economic injustice in the world and creating hopeless generations have already turned the 21st century into the age of refugees.

Dozens of millions of people are leaving their homes to find a better and safer future for themselves and their families, often risking their lives at the hands of human smugglers, particularly from east to west, south to north.

In a recent tragedy, two boats packed with around 170 migrants are believed to have sunk off Libya. Adding more pain to it is the fact that states in the region abandoned their responsibility “to coordinate search and rescue operations, leaving private actors and civil society to fill the deadly void they leave behind,” according to SOS Mediterranee, a non-governmental organization.

It also informed that more than 350 people have died in 2021 in the Central Mediterranean making the perilous voyage from Libya to Europe. Plus, the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a report at the end of March that last year more than 2,200 people perished at sea.

Another tragedy is frequently happening in the Aegean Sea where the Greek coastal guards are pushing back refugees towards Anatolia at the expense of endangering their lives. The U.N. and major NGOs have long been criticizing the Greek government for this inhuman behavior with insistent calls to improve the conditions for the migrants who are kept in the islands as well.

Another eyebrow-raising and worrying move came from Denmark which is preparing to cancel temporary residence permits of hundreds of Syrian refugees coming originally from the Damascus area as the Syrian capital was declared safe by Danish authorities. Reports suggest that around 500 Syrians will be affected by this decision which has already created legal and humanitarian problems.

The political and ethical dimension of the problem is much more problematic. The fact that this decision was taken by a social democrat government supported by socialist and liberal parties in parliament is triggering more worrisome questions about the future of migrants living across the European continent.

These sort of discriminatory, xenophobic policies do not befit European Union values, basic human rights and democratic norms which were explained in the Copenhagen criteria, ironically.

This insensitive understanding does also reflect itself over the EU’s cooperation with Turkey in helping around four million Syrian refugees being hosted on Turkish territories for years. As the two sides are about to negotiate for the renewal of the 2016 statement on the migrants, the EU’s approach largely remains to be limited with continued financial assistance.

Although the EU had promised for the resettlement of the Syrian refugees, as seen in the case of Denmark, let alone accepting more immigrants, they are trying to get rid of them, if they can.

Before negotiating with Turkey on the renewal of the statement, EU leaders should first renew their mindsets for the humane treatment and acceptance of the immigrants. It’s a human responsibility.

international organization for migration,

TURKEY President Erdoğan, US President Biden speak over phone

President Erdoğan, US President Biden speak over phone

MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister warns of tighter restrictions against coronavirus

    Minister warns of tighter restrictions against coronavirus

  2. Istanbul’s weather to change permanently in future, warns academic

    Istanbul’s weather to change permanently in future, warns academic

  3. Turkey marks April 23 under nationwide curfew

    Turkey marks April 23 under nationwide curfew

  4. Turkey seeks arrest of missing crypto boss over huge fraud

    Turkey seeks arrest of missing crypto boss over huge fraud

  5. Three-day curfew across Turkey becomes effective

    Three-day curfew across Turkey becomes effective
Recommended
No harm in keeping on talking

No harm in keeping on talking
What does the Dendias crisis point to

What does the Dendias crisis point to?
Pillows of comfort

Pillows of comfort
Turkey and the West

Turkey and the West
Subliminal messages

Subliminal messages
Olives, dates or just a sip of water

Olives, dates or just a sip of water?
WORLD World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts

World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts

The leaders of Russia and China put aside their raw-worded disputes with U.S. President Joe Biden on April 22 long enough to pledge international cooperation on cutting climate-wrecking coal and petroleum emissions in a livestreamed summit showcasing America’s return to the fight against global warming.
ECONOMY Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

Turkish prosecutors on April 22 opened an investigation after the Istanbul-based founder of a cryptocurrency exchange platform shut down his site and fled the country with a reported $2 billion in investors’ assets.
SPORTS Turkish chess players earn international master titles

Turkish chess players earn international master titles

Turkish national chess players Can Durak and Özgün Şahin have each earned their FIDE Master (FM) titles. 