Voicing pledges on preventing femicides not enough, they must be implemented

KANAT ATKAYA
  • July 24 2020
By KANAT ATKAYA

Voicing pledges on preventing femicides not enough, they must be implemented

After each femicide that shocks the public, we hear the same words, the same messages of resoluteness and same outcries.

But they don’t help. Not an inch of progress is ever made. Instead of fully implementing the Istanbul Convention, any chance of withdrawing from it is sought. Mechanisms to protect women are not being properly rendered functional.
Just as the reactions to the ferocious murder of Pınar Gültekin was rising, a cry for help rose from another point in Bodrum, the resort city where she was slaughtered.

“I will write these after what has taken place and after what I have been experiencing. I don’t want to be harmed. I don’t want to die. The 46-year-old N.Ş., who I believe is a pervert, someone I am sure to be schizophrenic, is obsessed with me,” wrote the 21-year-old T.Ç. on her social media. What happened to her shows how the system does not work, but also how it can work.

T.Ç. says how N.Ş., who has a shop near where she lives, started to show an obsessive interest to her and sent disturbing messages 1.5 years ago. We all know how an obsessive pervert can take things far.
The threats of the obsessive pervert starts quickly targeting T.Ç.’s family and her circle, as can be guessed. We also know spreading fear and making people feel helpless drive their courage.

You could simply say, “Call the police, send him to court.”

Believe me you are not the only one to think like that.

T.Ç. goes several times to the police. In fact, she even goes to court for having responded to the pervert’s threats.
The Judge’s advice is “I am being threatened every day but see I keep on living,” according to T.Ç.
Police say there is nothing they can do in the absence of a physical assault.

Apart from a few official “counsels,” N.Ş. does not even face a punishment threat.

You are also not the first one to think, “Well then reach out to this guy’s family so they warn him.”

Turning his back to his nephew, the uncle of the pervert offers mindboggling advice: “Take him to the mountains and kill him there.”

His brothers come to Bodrum to talk to him but return after having a two-week holiday in Bodrum.
In the meantime, the threats continue. Obviously, the guy gets encouraged thinking, “I can do whatever I please, no one is doing anything.” 

He draws his courage from this climate, from this lack of interest, from the fact that current practices to fight this systematic violence which could change the course of things if fully implemented are rendered nonfunctional.

Following the spread of T.Ç.’s outcry on social media, there were some who showed interest.

The Family, Labor and Social Services Ministry issued a statement, saying, “The person disturbing T.Ç. is currently under detention. Our law enforcement units are sensitively following the issue. Our provincial department’s personnel got directly in touch with Tuğçe and will provide the necessary assistance…”

We have seen numerous times how these models and the likes of them disturbing T.Ç. and other women can turn into monsters and what they are capable of. 

In the name of the legacy of hundreds and thousands of women, and in order to protect and save women from these threats and to stop these murders, it is time to keep and implement the promises made, rather than just voicing them.

Kanat Atkaya, Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hagia Sophia ready for first Muslim prayer after years

    Hagia Sophia ready for first Muslim prayer after years

  2. MHP leader calls on gov’t to 'evaluate' withdrawing from Istanbul Convention

    MHP leader calls on gov’t to 'evaluate' withdrawing from Istanbul Convention

  3. Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med

    Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med

  4. Virus fear skyrockets daily rental prices of summerhouses

    Virus fear skyrockets daily rental prices of summerhouses

  5. Ottoman monument in Hungary receives 2 global awards

    Ottoman monument in Hungary receives 2 global awards
Recommended
No second wave yet, but…

No second wave yet, but…
Turkeys women movement upcoming challenge

Turkey's women movement upcoming challenge
Turkey defies Egyptian move but takes measures in Libya

Turkey defies Egyptian move but takes measures in Libya

46th anniversary of a safe homeland

46th anniversary of a safe homeland
Hagia Sophia and the Alliance of Civilizations

Hagia Sophia and the Alliance of Civilizations
Beyond Bellini

Beyond Bellini
WORLD WHO sees intense transmission of virus in relatively few countries

WHO sees 'intense transmission' of virus in relatively few countries

The World Health Organization is seeing intense transmission of the coronavirus in relatively few countries, its chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on July 23.
ECONOMY 4.5 mln foreign tourists visit Turkey in H1 amid pandemic

4.5 mln foreign tourists visit Turkey in H1 amid pandemic

Turkey saw 4.5 million foreign visitors in the first half of 2020, the peak period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Culture and Tourism Ministry said on July 24.
SPORTS UEFA to cut Fenerbahçes European revenues

UEFA to cut Fenerbahçe's European revenues

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe has been fined €2 million ($2.3 million) by European football's governing body UEFA on July 22 for violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.