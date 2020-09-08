Rise in gaming hardware sales with COVID-19

COVID-19 has affected businesses in different ways like that of restaurants or shared offices that suffered more than others, while some like gaming companies and marketplaces have seen tremendous growth.

There is one company that has brought those two worlds together to achieve epic growth levels, incehesap.com. It is an IT product marketplace with a focus on gaming. It was founded in 2008 and it currently sells 2,500 products in 70 categories. They are the sole distributors of gaming brands such as GamePower, James Donkey, Team, Apacer and XFX. The company has 180 people as its employees. Last year, their revenue was 330 million Turkish Liras and they are aiming to close 2020 with 576 million liras in revenues.

My personal favorite thing about the site is its computer creator application. When I was a child, we used to go to computer shops to choose various components and create our unique devices. It gave us the opportunity to get exactly what we wished for where we were able to upgrade the hardware as we wanted. During the last two decades, the marketplace favored closed systems. Now, it seems that people are turning back to open systems as the company sold 14,000 such systems since the beginning of 2020. In total, they have successfully sold more than 100,000 of them. In the first six months partly thanks to COVID-19, their computer sales have increased twelve folds.

Other interesting figures that came forward revealed that the biggest basket was 177,450 liras. The medium basket worth had increased by 66 percent to 1,575 liras.

According to the information that the marketplace provided showed that the traffic from the age group 18-24 had increased by 40 percent and it was mainly directed at gaming products. Batman, Kütahya, Diyarbakır, Aksaray and Çorum were the cities that fetched more traffic than others.

Nurettin Erzen, the owner of the marketplace has said that they will keep focusing on the gaming markets in the coming days while expending the business either by their assets or with an investor.

It is not only incehesap.com that thinks about expending their reach in gaming, but I have also talked to many game creators and investors who were keen to invest in the Turkish gaming ecosystem. I know from first-hand experience that many foreign funds are looking for a viable target to acquire in Turkey.

It would be wise on our government’s part to boost the gaming ecosystem with various tools. The return of investment from gaming is much higher than building concrete structures.