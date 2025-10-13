Who’s got the keys?

ISTANBUL

The world of tourism is becoming increasingly diverse. Countries are developing different promotional strategies, with culture and gastronomy taking center stage. Sometimes, an element of adventure and discovery is integrated with these strategies. Routes are being created on different themes of cultural heritage, focusing not only on archaeological sites or historic monuments, but also addressing elements of intangible cultural heritage, such as wine and gastronomy. The Cultural Routes Forum, organized by the Council of Europe in Cappadocia from Oct. 22-24, will address this issue. The diversification of cultural routes is crucial for sustaining local values, enabling local communities to benefit from tourism and preserving cultural heritage. Therefore, cultural heritage and tourism go hand in hand. Sensitivity toward preserving cultural heritage is one of the key elements of responsible tourism. Conversely, cultural heritage is becoming a driving force in tourism.

Diverse experiences

As tourism becomes more diverse, hotels and the hospitality sector are keeping pace by offering a wider range of experiences to customers. Concurrently, lists focusing on hotels are proliferating. Originally rating restaurants, lists such as La Liste and The World's 50 Best Restaurants have now added hotels to their radar. Considered the most important guide in the restaurant world, Michelin created its first hotel selection in 2024 and began awarding keys to hotels, just as it does with stars for restaurants. This year's Michelin hotel list was announced in Paris with a single announcement for the entire world. In a sense, this represents an attempt to establish a brand-new global standard in the world of accommodations. Hotels around the world are typically classified according to specific standards, such as five-star or three-star ratings. A set of internationally recognized criteria is used for this classification and is monitored by the relevant authority of the country concerned, such as the Tourism Ministry. However, restaurant guides like Michelin turning their attention to the accommodation sector signal that factors beyond these standard criteria are now coming to the fore. In other words, hotels are being evaluated not only on the physical facilities they offer, such as pools, spas and gyms, but also on many other factors, including their architecture, location, quality of service and the experience they offer their guests.

3 keys

The Michelin World Key Hotels List also covers Türkiye. Similar to the restaurant guide, being included in the Michelin Key List is important in itself, even if a Key is not awarded. Receiving one to three keys is, of course, very important, just like receiving restaurant stars. As a result of this evaluation process, in which inspectors meticulously reviewed more than 7,000 hotels worldwide, a total of 2,457 hotels were deemed worthy of receiving keys: One Key (1,742), Two Keys (572) and Three Keys (143) representing the best of the best experiences in hospitality.

Among the 143 hotels that have been awarded three Michelin Keys, one special hotel is in Istanbul. The Four Seasons Hotel Sultanahmet is the only hotel in Türkiye to earn three keys. Three other hotels have earned two keys: One in Istanbul and two in Cappadocia. The Peninsula Istanbul, Argos in Cappadocia and Museum Hotel are the recipients. Twenty-two Turkish hotels have received one Key, one deserving a special mention: Casa Lavanda, a family establishment located at the outskirts of Istanbul, toward Şile, has received 1 key, and the property also has one Michelin star and a Green Star.

Extraordinary experience

The selection was announced at a special ceremony held at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris and streamed online for viewers worldwide. Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guide, emphasized that elements such as design, uniqueness, location and service quality were considered during the selection process. In line with this emphasis, Special Category Awards are given in four different headings: Architecture & Design, Wellness, Local Gateway and Opening of the Year. Poullennec states that the awarded keys are the keys to an unforgettable experience. These keys are awarded to establishments that stand out from their peers in terms of comfort, service quality, design, location and the experiences they offer.

The global criteria for the keys are as follows:

One Key: A very special stay

A true gem with personality. Service always goes the extra mile and the hotel provides much more than others in its price range.

Two Keys: An exceptional stay

A hotel that's unique in every way, where a memorable experience is always a guarantee. A hotel of character and charm, run with obvious pride and considerable care.

Three Keys: An extraordinary stay

The ultimate in comfort and service, style and elegance. It is one of the world's most remarkable and extraordinary stays and a destination for the trip of a lifetime.