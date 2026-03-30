Treasures of the Lydian legacy

AYLİN ÖNEY TAN

The Aegean region of Türkiye is always associated with the sea — the mighty, mythological Aegean Sea. Its attractive blue coastline is a favorite spot for vacationers, but the Inner Aegean region possesses many hidden treasures to explore. Its lush, fertile lands are dotted with archaeological sites and the terrain is like an endless green sea — a sea of olive groves and vineyards. In the north, the silvery green of olive trees covers the hills, meeting with the vibrant green of vineyards, turning golden yellow green as the grapes ripen. This is the land of endless vineyards that stretches from İzmir’s Kemalpaşa up north to Manisa and Akhisar, then inland to the east to Alaşehir, and Uşak, and then down south towards Aydın. The region is the birthplace of the Lydian Civilization, whose capital was Sardis, where the first coins were minted. The region’s millennia-old agricultural tradition had been the source of its richness, and this treasure still prevails, best represented by the golden-hued grapes. This green belt makes the Inner Aegean not only a producer of the finest olive oils but also home to excellent wines. The latter might be lesser known, but now with the recently unified power of local wine producers, we will be hearing much more about the wines of the Inner Aegean region.

Weight in gold

The Inner Aegean wine producers have launched a new vineyard route to showcase the bounty of this fruitful geography. Titled “Lidya Antik Bağ Rotası” (Lydia Historical Vineyard Route), the route highlights the area’s rich history and natural beauty. The region is home to 36 grape varieties, 12 white and 24 red. There are both indigenous, local grapes and international varieties that have found a new home in these fertile lands. The geography is often described as “The Land of the Golden Vines,” and the golden-colored Sultana grape is one of the treasures of this ancient vineyard landscape. That is why they chose a golden bunch of grapes as their symbol, representing also the gold mines of ancient Lydia and the great wealth that gold has brought to this land.

The treasures of the ancient Lydian Kingdom are priceless. The Uşak Museum, houses the Karun Treasures, also known as the Croesus Treasure, believed to belong to the legendary Lydian king Croesus, Karun in Turkish. There is a saying in Turkish, “To be as rich as Karun!” which probably refers to the priceless artifacts of this treasury, but also because he was the first to mint coins in his name. The coins were made from electrum, a naturally occurring alloy of gold and silver, found in the Sart Çayı (Sardis Stream), also known as the ancient Pactolus, just near the ancient city of Sardes. The oldest synagogue in Anatolia is also found in Sardes, dating back to the late third century CE. Sardes is also the starting point of the first Royal Road in history. These sites and treasures are just a few of the many significant historical and tourist attractions in the area and the route aims to integrate these historical treasures with the viticulture and culinary assets, offering an overall experience.

The Lydian lands gained their wealth not only from gold but also from the fertile terrain. Thanks to the abundance of water from the ancient Hermos River — today’s Gediz Stream — the vines flourished, giving rise to a rich viticulture. The vineyards of the Lydia route carry on this agricultural legacy, with their roots firmly planted in this rich viticultural tradition. The vineyards included in the route are, in alphabetical order: Heraki, Kastro Tireli, Kavaklıdere Pendore, Nif, Selendi, Sobran and Yanık Ülke. These vineyards offer visitors the opportunity to both taste the wines and experience the culture of viticulture amidst the region’s unique cultural landscape. The producers may work on different scales, some small, some large scale, but they all share one goal. In this ancient landscape, they seek to preserve both the land’s potential and historical traces, aiming to transform the region into a hub for wine production and a destination for gastronomy and cultural tourism. The project aims to bring producers together under shared values to promote the region’s viticulture and history. It serves as a bridge that highlights the region’s millennia-old agricultural tradition and the legacy of the Lydian Civilization. This is pure wealth - a legacy worth its weight in gold - an unbroken chain of agricultural tradition from antiquity to the present day.

Book of the week:

A recent book, published last year, provides a valuable overview of the history of winemaking in Türkiye and its modern-day practices. “Turkish Wine – Past, Present and Future of Viniculture in Türkiye” by Mehtap Emmie Turan provides a thorough insight into the winemaking tradition in Türkiye, the major local grape varieties and leading vignerons. Published by Mission View Press, it is an invaluable English-language source exploring the stories, traditions and terroirs that shape Türkiye’s winemaking legacy.