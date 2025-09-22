FOMO in BKK

BANGKOK

Anyone in Bangkok these days, or any foodie to put it correctly, would understand that. FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) must be the anxiety wave in Bangkok’s gastronomy circles these days. The 25th edition of Anantara Siam World Gourmet Festival starts today, and it features an incredible line-up of top chefs cooking together throughout the whole week. I know the fearful feeling. Years ago, I was a speaker at a conference organized by Chulagonkorn University, and I only just missed the event as my flights back home were already booked. The World Gourmet Festival (WGF) was in its 17th year then, and I really regretted missing it as I hadn't known about it beforehand. When I realized it was happening just as I was about to leave, I was very frustrated.

This year, I’m finally back. For years, I was sought the opportunity, but although I visited the town on other occasions, I was never able to come back for the festival. There’s a Turkish saying: “Whoever waits long enough gets their wish.” It feels good to be able to get the long-awaited wish. Some of the great dinners were sold out the moment they were announced, but that’s OK. You can’t be everywhere at the same time. This year’s programme is exceptionally special as it is the 25th edition, or the Silver Jubilee. The events and line-up of chefs from across Asia and beyond are incredible.

Taste, talent and transformation

This year’s program has been curated by Kristian Brask Thomsen, otherwise known as the Bon Vivant Ambassador in the culinary circles. He is known as a talent spotter extraordinaire, pretty much like a truffle hunter, excelling at finding the best bites wherever possible. Originally from Denmark, he divides his time between Barcelona and Tbilisi, but he is actually a globetrotter, appearing everywhere when there is a culinary event. He brings together established chefs and rising talents, uniting professionals from faraway lands, encouraging collaboration and transformation, while always focusing on taste and creativity.

The 25th Silver Jubilee of the festival will feature the highest number of Michelin-starred chefs than ever before. Many of these chefs also appear on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants and Asia’s 50 Best lists. Among them are the World’s Best Female Chef, Asia’s Best Female Chef and Asia’s Best Pastry Chef. The festival offers a wide range of events to suit every budget and taste, from signature dinners to tastings, talks, panel discussions and masterclasses. And, of course, there will be wine and mixology experiences.

The festival's signature format is back, offering a trio of experiences each night. "Gourmet Discovery" showcases unique collaborations between global icons, bringing together pairings that have never been seen before and will never be seen again. "Gourmet Encounters" brings world-famous chefs together with Thailand’s most celebrated culinary talent in a spirit of cultural exchange. "Gourmet Icons" offers solo tasting menus from international legends, giving guests the rare opportunity to experience a master’s vision in full.

The chef dinners are not the only events. There will also be an incredible line-up of creative bartenders, or mixology wizzards from across Asia. It seems that at least for the ones missing out on the tasting dinners, there will be some fun at the bar, and who knows, you may end up rubbing shoulders with one of those star chefs over a glass of drink!

Here is FOMO in BKK list:

Bites of the week:

Here is the amazing line-up of chefs, now you have the FOMO:

Eric Vildgaard (Jordnær, Copenhagen), Vaughan Mabee (Amisfield, New Zealand), Choi Ming Fai Jan (MORA, Hong Kong), Dave Pynt (Burnt Ends, Singapore), Prin Polsuk (Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok), Paco Méndez (COME, Barcelona), Grégoire Berger (Ossiano, Dubai), Francisco Araya (Araya, Singapore), Santiago Fernandez (MAZ, Japan), Deepanker “DK” Khosla (Haoma, Bangkok), Paul Gamauf (EDVARD, Vienna), Peter Cường Franklin – Anan, Ho Chi Minh City, Francesco Stara (Fradis Minoris, Sardinia), Pichaya “Pam” Soontornyanakij (Potong, Bangkok), Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn (Le Du, Nusara, Bangkok), Mathias & Thomas Sühring (Sühring, Bangkok), Janice Wong (Singapore/Australia), Michael Dyllong (Germany), Jimmy Ophorst (PRU, Phuket), Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam (Baan Tepa, Bangkok), Sujira Pongmorn (Khann, Bangkok), Sirorat Thowtho (Thailand) and Arttasit Pattanasatienkul & Nattaphon Othanawathakij (Thailand).

Sips of the week:

Anantara Siam’s bar Aqua will be collaborating with a number of 50 Best Bars serving exciting signature sips from a line-up of amazing mixologists. Among the guest mixologists are: Ellen Xu from Chimney, (Hangzhou, China), ToniC Liu from Maltail (Kaohsiung,Taiwan), Palm Supavit from Dry Wave Cocktail Studio (Bangkok), Samuel Kwok and Mick Suen from The Opposites (Hong Kong), Victor Su from Obsidian Bar, (Shenzen, China), Antonio Lai and Eartha Hiu from Quinary, (Hong Kong) and Shinya Koba from Yakoboku, (Kumamoto, Japan)

Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel organizes the WGF in partnership with The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), United Overseas Bank (UOB), Chang, Diageo, Tatler Asia, Turkish Airlines and Maserati Thailand, details and tickets can be found at the website: www.worldgourmetfestival.asia.