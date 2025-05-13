Candy shower celebrating spring

Imagine a world where candies and sweets rain down. No, it's not Pinocchio's Fantasyland; it's Manisa, a city in Türkiye's Aegean Region, located just 40 km northeast of İzmir. On April 27, candy showered down from the sky during the traditional Mesir Macun Scattering Ceremony in Manisa. “Mesir Macunu” is a particular kind of spicy sugar paste that has a history of 485 years.

In fact, sugar pastes have a long history in Anatolia. Who doesn’t remember the street vendors selling colorful sugar pastes in a variety of flavors in our childhood? "Macun" means paste in Turkish, referring specifically to sugar pastes that were the ultimate treat for children in the pre-lollipop era. We were always longing for the “macun” vendor to come to our neighborhood. When the sound of the macun seller’s voice echoed through the nearby streets, all the children would rush to their grandmas and grandpas to ask for a few coins to buy some. Next came the decision of which colors or flavors to select from the colorful candy paste palette, a circular tray divided into triangular segments, each showcasing a different flavor in vibrant hues. The macun vendor would masterfully wrap the chosen flavors around a stick, ending up in a handmade, chewy and soft lollipop to hand out. It was definitely a source of happiness for the children, yet this street delicacy is about to disappear, seen less and less, with the advance of the candy industry. In most cases, it pops around here and there more like a tourist attraction. Needless to say, it is now more about color compared to taste; the real-fruit flavored ones are a thing of the past.

The tradition of making sweet pastes in Turkish culture dates back to Central Asia, going as far back as times even before the existence of sugar. A particular paste was produced to celebrate spring from germinated wheat grains. Just before Nevruz (Nowruz), wheat berries were germinated, growing into a green grass mass, which was chopped and passed through the press to extract its sap, which was then boiled and thickened to achieve a thick paste. This wheatgrass sap naturally had high sugar levels, so the paste was made without adding any sweetener such as sugar or honey. The end result was a sort of amber-colored paste resembling thick honey or molasses. It was traditional to prepare this paste for Nevruz, to celebrate spring. It was especially cooked by women, and it was believed that it would give people youth and health. This tradition is still alive in countries such as Azerbaijan, and in some regions of Türkiye, it is known as uğut, sümenek, sümelek. It is actually the very root of Manisa’s own macun tradition.

The story of Mesir Macunu

Mesir Macunu is unique to Manisa. This tradition of making a paste from germinated wheat grass had eventually evolved and was carried to the Ottoman Palace, where various spices were added over time. During the Ottoman period, a special Nevruziye paste was made by Hekimbaşı, the Chief Doctor, on the day of Nevruz and was presented to the Sultan and the high-ranking people in the palace in special containers. It is believed that the root of this tradition is the Nevrûziye paste made by Merkez Efendi, a doctor at the Darüşşifa hospital in Manisa in 1539. The story is as follows: Hafsa Sultan, the mother of Süleyman the Magnificent, the first Valide Sultan in the Ottoman palace, fell ill in Manisa. She was cured with a spicy paste prepared by the chief doctor, Merkez Efendi. The paste was spiked with carefully selected herbs and spices, which was like a spice bomb, a truly curative potion. Hafsa Sultan wanted this magical concoction to be shared by the people and expressed her wish that it would be disseminated to the public on the Nevruz day each year from the dome and minarets of the Sultan Mosque, built as her own charity. Since then, the tradition has been to throw countless colorfully wrapped spicy concoctions in the air, with crowds trying to catch as many as possible. It is ultimately fun; seeing grown-up people rolling on the ground to grab one is entertaining, as everybody behaves like small kids. Inhabitants of Manisa have a deep emotional attachment to the tradition and take pride in hosting people coming from afar. The festival has also been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity since 2012. In the 485-year-old festival, this year, 8 tons of Mesir Macunu are distributed to tens of thousands of people. Folk dance groups came from 12 different countries. According to the belief, the 41 types of spices in the paste protect those who eat it from 41 kinds of trouble, pain and sadness. No wonder people are rolling on the ground to grab one piece!

Sustainable spring in Manisa

Traditionally, the festival takes place on Nevruz week, which starts on March 21. Yet with a smart move, it is now celebrated end of April, to include April 23rd, the day dedicated to children. The weather is also more promising compared to March. The festivities span a period of a week or about 10 days, featuring music and dance groups from guest countries, and concerts held almost every night by popular musicians, culminating to peak with the candy shower on the last day. Of course, the day of Nevruz is joyfully celebrated, making it a sustainable practice for spring festivities.

In Türkiye, we are never short of spring celebrations. From March to May, there are several occasions to celebrate the most joyous of seasons. So, spring celebrations in Manisa do not end here. Preparations for Hıdırellez are now in full swing. On Sunday, May 4, 2025, a Hıdırellez breakfast was planned in the Ayni Ali neighborhood to celebrate the warmth of sharing. On the evening of Monday, May 5, Cumhuriyet Square will be the center of Hıdırellez rituals. Bonfires will be lit, wishing trees will be set up, and everyone will write their hopes and dreams on wish cards and tie them to the wish tree. There is dancing and music throughout the night. The Hıdırellez week ends with a concert on 11 May, Mother’s Day.

As you can see, Manisa deserves the title of the city that makes the most of spring. From March to mid-May, from Nevruz to 23 April, from the Mesir Macunu Festival to Hıdırellez, Manisa Metropolitan Municipality celebrates spring with the slogan “Celebrate to the Fullest!” With the forests of Mount Spil rising behind the city and the lush green parks in the city, Manisa is surely a city of spring. Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek, an architect by background, pays special attention to the preservation of greenery. Mark Manisa on your itinerary for joyful celebrations to discover the child in yourself, be sure not to miss Hıdırellez and never forget to hang your wish on the wishing tree!