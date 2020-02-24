Bring on the Beans: Baklahorani

It’s time to bid farewell to the gluttony and excess of fat days and prepare oneself for the lean days of Lent. It’s out with all the meat and dairy products, and in with beans and greens.



In Istanbul, both the Greek and Armenian Orthodox communities closely observed Lent, but as a last hurrah before the time of fasting, there of course had to be some entertainment. And for that, Baklahorani was the answer.



Bakla, which means fava beans, was the must-eat food on the first day of Lent. The term “Bakla Horani” literally means “I eat beans” and Lent traditionally began by eating “bakla” beans.



Baklahorani was the annual carnival in Istanbul, where it was especially celebrated in neighborhoods with larger Christian communities, such as Pera, Tarlabaşı and Kurtuluş.



The latter neighborhood was originally called Tatavla, which got its name from the horse sheds situated in the area (“Ta Tavla” meaning an animal stable in Greek).



The area was originally inhabited by Greeks from Chios Island who tended horses for carriages, perhaps since the times of Süleyman the Magnificent.



The name Kurtuluş, meaning “Salvation,” was given to the district after a massive fire swept the whole quarter in 1929, destroying more than 200 houses. Since then, the name Tatavla has not been used for the quarter, and it only refers now to the joyous carnival that was once legendary.



The neighborhood was originally essentially Greek, but by the mid-19th century, it had become very cosmopolitan, also featuring large groups of Armenians and, to a lesser extent, Jews.



By that time, celebrating carnival before Lent became customary, as it was the time to let loose a bit before the solemn spiritual days began. Jolly crowds enjoyed street parties, masqueraded around with fun costumes, went in and out of taverns, danced and sang.



In the early years, a procession was also held starting in Pera and moving toward Tatavla. According to records, it was led by prostitutes dressed in fancy velvet costumes riding horses, with their pimps walking alongside the horses. Now that must have been a scene!



The real festive mood was on the backstreets of course, as it was more spontaneous, and much depended on people’s own improvisation.



Masked groups moved around like an on-the-go theater, acting out roles in line with their adopted personalities, such as a doctor helping a pregnant woman give birth, mock funerals carrying live corpses followed by a mourning crowd and the like. Masks were useful in attracting crowds, allowing Muslims to also participate without being spotted.



Ultimately, masks were tools of social equalizers, as the rich and the poor, the ugly and the beautiful, the young and the old alike were all there, letting loose in the absence of social restraint.



Of course, the rich had their private posh parties at classy hotels, but it was the streets where one found the real fun, and the streets belonged to the people of cosmopolitan Istanbul, regardless of religion and ethnicity. It was a different time, when the streets were open to all who wanted to have their fun, in their own way, before eating their beans!

