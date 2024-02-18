OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media

OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media

NEW YORK
OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media

OpenAI has concluded a deal with investors that reportedly values the California start-up at $80 billion or more, after a roller-coaster year for the inventor of ChatGPT.

The agreement, reported by The New York Times but not yet confirmed by OpenAI, would mean the value of the company - a world leader in generative artificial intelligence - would have nearly tripled in under 10 months.

The reported deal would have the San Francisco-based firm selling existing shares to investors led by Thrive Capital.

It would permit executives and employees to sell shares at a highly favorable price, just three months after the firm survived a major crisis when company co-founder and chief executive Sam Altman was fired and then brought back only days later.

Microsoft, already an investor in the start-up, redoubled its involvement. The software giant has injected some $13 billion into OpenAI in the past few years.

It is locked in fierce competition with Google to develop and roll out new tools using AI's generative abilities, to the point that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in January launched an investigation into the enormous investments by Microsoft, Google and Amazon in the specialized start-ups.

On Feb. 16, OpenAI - developer not only of ChatGPT but of image-generating DALL-E - released a new tool named "Sora," which can create realistic videos of up to a minute on simple demand.

According to the Times, OpenAI concluded a similar agreement early last year with venture-capital firms including Thrive Capital, Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz, which valued the firm at $29 billion.

Mediar,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye celebrates 72nd year in NATO

Türkiye celebrates 72nd year in NATO
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye celebrates 72nd year in NATO

    Türkiye celebrates 72nd year in NATO

  2. Turkish top diplomat carries out intense diplomacy for Gaza

    Turkish top diplomat carries out intense diplomacy for Gaza

  3. Argentina sees first monthly budget surplus in 12 years

    Argentina sees first monthly budget surplus in 12 years

  4. OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media

    OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media

  5. AI support in education under discussion

    AI support in education under discussion
Recommended
Decline in current account deficit likely to continue, says VP Yılmaz

Decline in current account deficit likely to continue, says VP Yılmaz
Conventional policies to be implemented to curb inflation: Şimşek

Conventional policies to be implemented to curb inflation: Şimşek
Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent

Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent
Improved Türkiye-US relations expected to give boost to trade

Improved Türkiye-US relations expected to give boost to trade
Türkiye seeks to boost commercial ties with Saudi Arabia

Türkiye seeks to boost commercial ties with Saudi Arabia
Türkiye has potential to lure more foreign investments: YASED

Türkiye has potential to lure more foreign investments: YASED
WORLD Argentina sees first monthly budget surplus in 12 years

Argentina sees first monthly budget surplus in 12 years

The Argentine government in January saw its first monthly budget surplus in nearly 12 years, as new President Javier Milei continues to push for strong spending cuts, the Economy Ministry announced.
ECONOMY OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media

OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media

OpenAI has concluded a deal with investors that reportedly values the California start-up at $80 billion or more, after a roller-coaster year for the inventor of ChatGPT.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿