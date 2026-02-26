Online gold sales surge to record highs in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Gold prices reaching historic peaks in January 2026 triggered an unprecedented boom in digital gold purchases, with online transactions hitting an all-time record.

According to data from the Interbank Card Center (BKM), internet-based gold shopping reached 4.7 billion Turkish Liras ($107 million) in January, marking the highest volume ever recorded.

The sharp rise in gold prices at the start of the year reshaped investment preferences across households. A survey released by the Central Bank revealed that 55 percent of households favored gold as their primary investment choice, while digital channels saw a remarkable surge in transaction volumes. Investors increasingly turned to online platforms to acquire gold, drawn by both convenience and security.

Compared to 2025, when monthly digital gold purchases averaged 2.95 billion liras, January 2026 represented a 59 percent increase. This dramatic growth underscores the rising popularity of digital gold as a mainstream investment vehicle. The trend is even more striking when viewed over a longer horizon: In 2023, monthly digital gold sales averaged 399 million liras, meaning volumes have multiplied twelvefold in just three years.

Not only has the overall transaction volume expanded, but the average purchase size has also grown significantly. In 2023, the average online gold transaction was around 5,000 liras, whereas in January 2026 it soared to 36,000 liras. This shift highlights that investors are no longer using digital platforms solely for small savings but increasingly for substantial investments.

Transaction counts have also risen sharply. Monthly averages stood at 79,000 in 2023, but climbed to 130,000 in January 2026, representing a notable increase of 14,000 compared to 2025. The combination of higher volumes, larger basket sizes and more frequent transactions illustrates how digital platforms have become a cornerstone of modern investment behavior.

The surge in digital gold demand reflects both the enduring appeal of gold as a safe haven and the growing trust in online financial channels. With convenience, speed and accessibility driving investor choices, digital gold trading has firmly established itself as a powerful force in Türkiye’s evolving investment landscape.