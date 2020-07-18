One more migrant body recovered from eastern lake

VAN- Anadolu Agency

One more body from the sinking of a boat carrying irregular migrants late last month was recovered on July 18 from a lake in eastern Turkey.

Rescue teams continue efforts to recover the remaining bodies from Lake Van, where a boat carrying up to 60 people sank on June 27.

The number of retrieved bodies reached 46. Efforts are underway to recover the rest.

A total of five suspects have been remanded in custody over the incident.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the number of irregular migrants arriving in Turkey has declined.

However, more than 21,000 migrants have reached Van so far this year, according to Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

Of them, 16,000 were denied entry but 4,500 managed to enter illegally, Soylu added.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start a new life, especially those fleeing war and persecution.



