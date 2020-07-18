One more migrant body recovered from eastern lake

  • July 18 2020 12:05:49

One more migrant body recovered from eastern lake

VAN- Anadolu Agency
One more migrant body recovered from eastern lake

One more body from the sinking of a boat carrying irregular migrants late last month was recovered on July 18 from a lake in eastern Turkey.

Rescue teams continue efforts to recover the remaining bodies from Lake Van, where a boat carrying up to 60 people sank on June 27.

The number of retrieved bodies reached 46. Efforts are underway to recover the rest.

A total of five suspects have been remanded in custody over the incident.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the number of irregular migrants arriving in Turkey has declined.

However, more than 21,000 migrants have reached Van so far this year, according to Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

Of them, 16,000 were denied entry but 4,500 managed to enter illegally, Soylu added.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start a new life, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Van Lake,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Whether they like us or not…

    Whether they like us or not…

  2. Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

    Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Turkish Airlines operates second most flights in Europe

    Turkish Airlines operates second most flights in Europe

  5. Erdoğan says Egypt's actions in Libya are illegal

    Erdoğan says Egypt's actions in Libya are illegal
Recommended
Magnitude-3.9 earthquake jolts southern Turkey

Magnitude-3.9 earthquake jolts southern Turkey
Father, son reunite at Syrian border crossing

Father, son reunite at Syrian border crossing
Turkey detains ISIL terror suspect wanted by Interpol

Turkey detains ISIL terror suspect wanted by Interpol
Istanbul Airport Museum opens with exhibition

Istanbul Airport Museum opens with exhibition
Trial resumes for US Consulate staffer in Istanbul

Trial resumes for US Consulate staffer in Istanbul

Mosaics in Hagia Sophia to be protected, preserved: Presidential spokesperson

Mosaics in Hagia Sophia to be protected, preserved: Presidential spokesperson
WORLD Fire damages cathedral in French city of Nantes

Fire damages cathedral in French city of Nantes

Fire erupted on July 18 inside a gothic cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, but firefighters brought the blaze under control within hours, emergency services said.
ECONOMY Competition watchdog launches in-depth probe into e-commerce

Competition watchdog launches in-depth probe into e-commerce

Turkey’s Competition Authority has initiated a wide-scale investigation into online commerce platforms in a bid to prevent unfair practices in a rapidly growing economic area.
SPORTS Başakşehir 1 win away to seal their first league title

Başakşehir 1 win away to seal their first league title

Başakşehir will be crowned Turkish Süper Lig champions for the first time in their history if they beat Kayserispor on July 19. 