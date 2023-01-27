Türkiye condemns attack against Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned the deadly attack against Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran, which left one person dead.

“As a country that faced similar attacks in the past, Türkiye deeply shares the pain of the people of Azerbaijan,” said a statement issued by the ministry early on Jan. 26, condemning the armed attack against the embassy.

“It is of great significance that those responsible for this vile attack are immediately caught and brought to justice and that all necessary measures are taken to prevent the repetition of such attacks,” said the ministry.

It also reiterated Türkiye’s continued support to Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu made a phone call to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov to express Ankara’s condolences over the attack and Türkiye’s support to Azerbaijan.

“I curse the wicked attack against Azerbaijan,” he said on Twitter.

 

A man armed with a Kalashnikov shot dead an official in charge of security at Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran on Jan. 27 and wounded two embassy guards, the foreign ministry said.
