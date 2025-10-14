One in six homes sold in Antalya bought by foreigners

ANTALYA

Antalya, one of Türkiye’s most sought-after destinations for both living and leisure, has seen foreign buyers play a significant role in its real estate market over the past five years.

According to official data, between 2021 and 2025, a total of 341,195 homes were sold in the city, of which 59,549 were purchased by foreigners. This means that one out of every six homes sold in Antalya during this period went to an international buyer.

The breakdown shows that in 2021, 12,384 of 66,691 homes were sold to foreigners, followed by 21,860 of 80,459 in 2022. In 2023, foreign buyers purchased 12,702 of 64,721 homes, while in 2024, the figure was 8,223 out of 77,512. In the first eight months of 2025, 4,380 of 51,812 homes were sold to foreign nationals.

Nationwide, foreign demand has also been notable, though on a smaller scale compared to Antalya. Since 2021, Türkiye has recorded over 6.6 million home sales, with 198,000 of them going to foreigners. The highest annual figure was in 2022, when 67,490 homes were purchased by international buyers.

Antalya’s appeal extends far beyond property. As one of Türkiye’s premier tourism hubs, the city continues to attract millions of visitors each year.

According to the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Antalya welcomed 2,388,585 tourists in September 2025 alone, an increase of 49,114 compared to the same month last year.

Russians, Germans and Poles topped the list of visitors that month. Over the first nine months of the year, the city hosted 14,091,318 tourists, up by 19,803 compared to the same period in 2024. Russia led the way with 3,306,606 visitors, followed by Germany with 2,702,971 and the United Kingdom with 1,292,806.

The figures highlight Antalya’s dual role as both a leading tourism destination and a hotspot for foreign property investment.

Meanwhile, the broader Turkish real estate market has also shown resilience.

Data from the General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre (TKGM) revealed that total real estate transactions — including homes, land, fields and commercial properties — rose by 11.4 percent in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching 2,290,485. September alone saw 300,687 properties change hands, marking the highest monthly sales figure of the year and a 5.4 percent increase year-on-year.