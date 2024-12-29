One dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed amid massive waves

LIMA
Massive waves up to four meters high are pummeling the coasts of Ecuador and Peru, leaving scores of ports closed and at least one person dead on Dec. 28, authorities said.

Jetties and public squares were submerged in some parts of Peru, sending residents fleeing to higher ground, according to images on local media.

The waves, according to the Peruvian navy, are being generated off the U.S. coast by winds along the ocean's surface.

Many beaches along the central and northern stretches of the country were closed to prevent risk to human life, local authorities said.

Dozens of fishing boats were damaged, while those that were spared were still unable to go out to sea due to restrictions keeping ships in port.

In neighboring Ecuador, the National Secretariat for Risk Management said a body was recovered in the coastal city of Manta.

Waves were hitting four meters in Peru and 2.1 meters in Ecuador.

Huge waves were also seen crashing into the central Chilean coast in Vina del mar, sparking warnings from authorities.

Peru closed 91 of its 121 ports until January 1, the National Emergency Operations Center said on its X social media account.

Callao, which sits adjacent to the capital Lima and is home to Peru's largest port, has closed several beaches and barred tourist and fishing boats from venturing out.

Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war
