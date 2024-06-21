One dead after tax protests in Kenyan capital

One dead after tax protests in Kenyan capital

NAIROBI
One dead after tax protests in Kenyan capital

A man died after mass demonstrations against proposed tax hikes in the Kenyan capital on June 20, police said, with Amnesty International saying it was a protester who had been shot.

Led largely by Gen-Z Kenyans, the protests began in Nairobi earlier this week before spreading nationwide, galvanised by widespread discontent over President William Ruto's economic policies as many already grapple with a cost-of-living crisis.

The June 20 demonstrations in Nairobi were mostly peaceful, but officers fired tear gas and water canon throughout the day in an attempt to disperse people who gathered to protest near parliament.

"We received information yesterday about the death of a demonstrator, an investigation is under way, our agents are on the ground to investigate," the Independent Policing Oversight Authority told AFP on on June 21.

According to a police report seen by AFP, a 29-year-old man was taken to hospital in Nairobi's central district at around 7 p.m. "unconscious with a thigh injury" before "succumbing" to his injuries, without giving further details.

Mathias Kinyoda, spokesman for Amnesty International Kenya, told AFP that "one demonstrator was shot yesterday in the CBD (central business district) as he was trying to run away from the police".

Kinyoda said the person had died.

He said that the shooter "was wearing plain clothes but he was accompanying the police", and called for an investigation.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UKs richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

    UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

  2. Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure

    Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure

  3. Red Cross says dozens killed in shelling near Gaza office

    Red Cross says dozens killed in shelling near Gaza office

  4. Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

    Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

  5. Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’

    Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’
Recommended
UKs richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa
Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine power infrastructure

Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure
Red Cross says dozens killed in shelling near Gaza office

Red Cross says dozens killed in shelling near Gaza office
Death toll in south China flooding jumps to 38: State media

Death toll in south China flooding jumps to 38: State media
German FM to travel to Middle East next week

German FM to travel to Middle East next week
France reports nearly 200 cholera cases in Mayotte

France reports nearly 200 cholera cases in Mayotte
70 pct of Rafah public facilities destroyed: Mayor

70 pct of Rafah public facilities destroyed: Mayor
WORLD UKs richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

A Swiss court handed jail sentences to four members of Britain's richest family, the Hindujas, on Friday, branding them "selfish" for exploiting Indian staff at their Geneva mansion.
ECONOMY Argentina has surplus harvest, but farmers want more from Milei

Argentina has surplus harvest, but farmers want more from Milei

In the pampas, Argentina's vast and fertile grasslands outside Buenos Aires, grain silos overflow with this year's harvest, but nobody is selling just yet.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

The top two teams in Group F, Türkiye and Portugal, meet in Dortmund on June 22 knowing that victory for either could send it through as the section winner.
﻿