One dead, 31 injured in two seperate hot air balloon crashes in Ihlara Valley

One dead, 31 injured in two seperate hot air balloon crashes in Ihlara Valley

AKSARAY
One dead, 31 injured in two seperate hot air balloon crashes in Ihlara Valley

Two separate hot air balloon accidents have occurred on June 15 morning after taking off from the Ihlara Valley in the Central Anatolian province of Aksaray’s Güzelyurt district, leaving one person dead and 31 others injured, according to initial reports from local authorities.

Emergency responders, including gendarmerie, paramedics, firefighters and disaster management teams, were dispatched to the scenes shortly after the incidents were reported.

Both balloons had taken off from Ihlara Valley but crashed in different locations. The causes of the crashes have yet to be determined.

Aksaray Governor Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoğlu confirmed that the first crash involved a balloon heading toward the foothills of Hasan Mountain, which made a hard landing Gözlükköyü area. The pilot of the balloon died in the accident.

“Unfortunately, our pilot fell from the basket after his feet became entangled in the ropes and was trapped underneath. He could not be saved,” Kumbuzoğlu said.

Nineteen Indonesian tourists were injured and taken to the hospital but remain in good condition, Kumbuzoğlu added.

Another balloon also experienced a similar hard landing, this time near Belisırma village, where 12 Indian tourists sustained minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Hot air balloon tourism in Türkiye has become a leading attraction for visitors, reaching a record 933,195 passengers in 2024. The industry, dominated by the Cappadocia region, saw over 43,000 flights last year, operated by 71 companies and 441 balloons.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

    G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

  2. Netanyahu says assassination of Iran's leader would end conflict

    Netanyahu says assassination of Iran's leader would end conflict

  3. Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting

    Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting

  4. Israeli attack on Tehran hits Iran state TV during live broadcast

    Israeli attack on Tehran hits Iran state TV during live broadcast

  5. US warship reported heading toward Mideast as Iran, Israel fight

    US warship reported heading toward Mideast as Iran, Israel fight
Recommended
Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting

Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting
New members elected to Court of Appeals, Council of State

New members elected to Court of Appeals, Council of State
CHPs Dutlulu elected Manisa mayor following Zeyrek’s death

CHP's Dutlulu elected Manisa mayor following Zeyrek’s death
Gürlek case seeks over 7 years in prison for İmamoğlu

Gürlek case seeks over 7 years in prison for İmamoğlu
FETÖ fugitive nabbed over leak attempt from defense firms

FETÖ fugitive nabbed over leak attempt from defense firms
Erdoğan tells Putin Israel threatens regional security

Erdoğan tells Putin Israel threatens regional security
Türkiye ready to help de-escalate Israel-Iran conflict, Erdoğan tells Pezeshkian

Türkiye ready to help de-escalate Israel-Iran conflict, Erdoğan tells Pezeshkian
WORLD G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

The Group of Seven summit began in Canada on June 16 with world leaders scrambling to contain the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program, with U.S. President Donald Trump reiterating his call for the two nations to start negotiating.
ECONOMY Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

Transit fees for international vessels passing through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits will be increased by 15 percent to $5.83 per ton, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdülkadir Uraloğlu has announced.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿