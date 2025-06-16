One dead, 31 injured in two seperate hot air balloon crashes in Ihlara Valley

AKSARAY

Two separate hot air balloon accidents have occurred on June 15 morning after taking off from the Ihlara Valley in the Central Anatolian province of Aksaray’s Güzelyurt district, leaving one person dead and 31 others injured, according to initial reports from local authorities.

Emergency responders, including gendarmerie, paramedics, firefighters and disaster management teams, were dispatched to the scenes shortly after the incidents were reported.

Both balloons had taken off from Ihlara Valley but crashed in different locations. The causes of the crashes have yet to be determined.

Aksaray Governor Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoğlu confirmed that the first crash involved a balloon heading toward the foothills of Hasan Mountain, which made a hard landing Gözlükköyü area. The pilot of the balloon died in the accident.

“Unfortunately, our pilot fell from the basket after his feet became entangled in the ropes and was trapped underneath. He could not be saved,” Kumbuzoğlu said.

Nineteen Indonesian tourists were injured and taken to the hospital but remain in good condition, Kumbuzoğlu added.

Another balloon also experienced a similar hard landing, this time near Belisırma village, where 12 Indian tourists sustained minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Hot air balloon tourism in Türkiye has become a leading attraction for visitors, reaching a record 933,195 passengers in 2024. The industry, dominated by the Cappadocia region, saw over 43,000 flights last year, operated by 71 companies and 441 balloons.