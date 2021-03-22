OMV Turkey buys LNG-powered trucks from IVECO

  • March 22 2021 07:00:00

OMV Turkey buys LNG-powered trucks from IVECO

Engin Esen - ISTANBUL
OMV Turkey buys LNG-powered trucks from IVECO

Austrian energy giant OMV has replaced 10 percent of its truck fleet in Turkey with natural gas-powered ones as part of its environment-friendly and sustainable growth approach, the general manager of OMV Turkey has said.

“We are planning to cover 1.25 million kilometers and save 120 tons of CO2 a year with these trucks powered by [liquefied natural gas] LNG,” Serkan Hotoğlu told a group of journalists in a virtual meeting on March 18.

As part of the initiative, OMV Turkey bought eight LNG-powered trucks from IVECO and established an LNG filling station in the western Black Sea province of Bolu, which lies half-way between Istanbul and Ankara, according to his remarks.

When asked if the filling station could be open to public, Hotoğlu said that the license given by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) allows only internal use, but it could be possible to adjust the facility to serve the public in the future.

The LNG-powered vehicles have a range of 1,600 kilometers, IVECO Turkey General Manager Hakkı Işınak said in the meeting.

The engine power of LNG-powered trucks is equal to diesel-powered ones, he said, adding that S-WAY models pay off their initial cost in a couple of years.

OMV Turkey supplies LNG to about 400 customers in the country’s regions out of reach of pipelines.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

    'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

  2. Many provinces risk lockdowns if cases keep rising, says expert

    Many provinces risk lockdowns if cases keep rising, says expert

  3. 'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

    'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

  4. Central Bank to keep fighting inflation, vows new head

    Central Bank to keep fighting inflation, vows new head

  5. Kadıköy Metropolitan removed by Holy Synod over disloyalty to Patriarch Bartholomew

    Kadıköy Metropolitan removed by Holy Synod over disloyalty to Patriarch Bartholomew
Recommended
Turkeys unemployment rate down to 13.2 pct in 2020

Turkey's unemployment rate down to 13.2 pct in 2020

No compromise from free-market mechanism: Turkish finance minister

No compromise from free-market mechanism: Turkish finance minister
Central Bank to keep fighting inflation, vows new head

Central Bank to keep fighting inflation, vows new head

Turkeys cheese diversity more than known: Expert

Turkey's cheese diversity more than known: Expert
Investments in Turkeys entrepreneurship ecosystem peak

Investments in Turkey's entrepreneurship ecosystem peak

Head of Turkish Central Bank dismissed

Head of Turkish Central Bank dismissed

WORLD In Kabul, Pentagon chief speaks of responsible end to war

In Kabul, Pentagon chief speaks of 'responsible end' to war

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on his first visit to Afghanistan as Pentagon chief, said on March 21 that the Biden administration wants to see “a responsible end” to America’s longest war, but the level of violence must decrease for “fruitful" diplomacy to have a chance.
ECONOMY Turkeys unemployment rate down to 13.2 pct in 2020

Turkey's unemployment rate down to 13.2 pct in 2020

Turkey's unemployment rate dropped by 0.5 percentage points to 13.2 percent in 2020, the country's statistical authority said on March 22.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş was held to a 1-1 draw at home by city rival Fenerbahçe with a late equalizer on March 21 but managed to stay atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings.