'Oldest' jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco

  • November 20 2021 07:00:00

'Oldest' jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco

RABAT-Agence France-Presse
Oldest jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco

Archaeologists in Morocco on Nov. 18 unveiled what they said was the oldest jewelry in the world, perforated seashells dating back as much as 150,000 years.

The shells, assumed to have formed necklaces and bracelets, were discovered in the Bizmoune cave near the coastal resort of Essaouira.

They were dated as 142,000-150,000 years old, according to researcher Abdeljalil Bouzouggar.

"This discovery has enormous implications for the history of humanity," he said, adding that it suggested the owner was using language.

"These are symbolic objects, and symbols, unlike tools, can only be transmitted through language," Bouzouggar added.

"So this raises the question: does this discovery imply the existence of a language used to communicate between these groups or with members of other groups?"

Speaking at a press conference organized by the culture ministry, Bouzouggar said similar ornaments had been found across the Middle East and Africa, dating back between 35,000 and 135,000 years.

"These people searched for the same type of seashell despite the existence of many other types," he said.

"This shows that they shared something. Maybe there was even a language," he added.

"These objects travelled over huge distances."

He also noted that Morocco was the site of some of the oldest Homo sapiens remains discovered to date: five individuals who died some 315,000 years ago and were discovered in 2017.

Bouzouggar’s team included researchers from Morocco’s National Institute of Archaeology and Cultural Heritage (INSAP) as well as the University of Arizona in the U.S. and France’s LAMPEA research institute.

The discovery came after archaeologists in Morocco in September identified clothesmaking tools fashioned from bone dating back 120,000 years, the oldest ever found.

jewelery,

WORLD Dutch police fire warning shots as Covid riots hit Rotterdam

Dutch police fire warning shots as Covid riots hit Rotterdam
MOST POPULAR

  1. Video clip shot on Cyprus’ ghost town stirs debate

    Video clip shot on Cyprus’ ghost town stirs debate

  2. Istanbul’s historic city walls digitalized

    Istanbul’s historic city walls digitalized

  3. US committed to deepening cooperation with Turkey: Official

    US committed to deepening cooperation with Turkey: Official

  4. Turkey doing its best to protect NATO borders: Akar

    Turkey doing its best to protect NATO borders: Akar

  5. State lenders follow suit after Central Bank cuts interest rates

    State lenders follow suit after Central Bank cuts interest rates
Recommended
Piri Reis’ world map on display at Topkapı Palace

Piri Reis’ world map on display at Topkapı Palace
Istanbul Modern makes joint project with Sharjah Art Foundation

Istanbul Modern makes joint project with Sharjah Art Foundation
Castle restoration in Turkey’s heartland sheds light on history

Castle restoration in Turkey’s heartland sheds light on history
Zeus Temple partially unearthed in western Turkey

Zeus Temple partially unearthed in western Turkey
Şanlıurfa’s Guregh dogs in demand

Şanlıurfa’s Guregh dogs in demand
E-buggies replace horse carts at Jordan’s Petra

E-buggies replace horse carts at Jordan’s Petra
WORLD Dutch police fire warning shots as Covid riots hit Rotterdam

Dutch police fire warning shots as Covid riots hit Rotterdam

Dutch police fired warning shots, injuring at least two people, after rioters against a partial Covid lockdown torched a police car and hurled stones in Rotterdam on Nov. 19.
ECONOMY State lenders follow suit after Central Bank cuts interest rates

State lenders follow suit after Central Bank cuts interest rates

Turkish state-owned lenders Ziraat, Vakıfbank and Halkbank have lowered loan interest rates between 50 and100 basis points on Nov. 19.
SPORTS All eyes on intercontinental derby between Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe

All eyes on intercontinental derby between Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe

Following the international break, football fans in Turkey eye the coming intercontinental derby between Istanbul's fierce rivals, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, on Nov. 21.