OIC's role key in stopping Israeli aggression: Erdoğan

RIYADH

The actions and decisions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are crucial in stopping Israel's ongoing aggression against Palestine and Lebanon, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Monday.

Erdoğan "underscored the significance of the decisions and actions to be taken by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to halt Israeli aggression," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X following a meeting between the president and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Selman on the sidelines of a summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Erdoğan, who is in Riyadh to attend the Extraordinary Joint Summit of the OIC and the Arab League, discussed regional and international issues with Bin Salman, as well as bilateral relations between the two nations.

"Emphasizing the importance of unity and solidarity among Muslim countries to stop Israel's attacks on Palestine and Lebanon, President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye has started an initiative for an arms embargo against Israel under the United Nations in order to put an end to the Israeli aggression and that efforts to secure greater endorsement for this initiative will increasingly continue," the directorate added.

Erdoğan arrives in Azerbaijan for COP29

Erdoğan also arrived in the Azerbaijani capital Baku on Monday to attend the World Leaders Climate Action Summit, part of the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP29).

Erdoğan was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Türkiye’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağcı along with senior military officials.

Joining Erdoğan in Baku were Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, chief advisor Akif Cagatay Kılıç, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Intelligence Chief İbrahim Kalın.

The 29th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) began in Baku on Monday, bringing together world leaders, policymakers and activists with a renewed commitment to address intensifying climate crises.

This year’s conference in Azerbaijan promises an emphasis on actionable commitments and innovative funding mechanisms to drive global progress.