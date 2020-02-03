OIC unanimously rejects US proposal

  • February 03 2020 17:00:00

JEDDAH
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (2nd-R) attends an emergency ministerial meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on Feb. 3, 2020, to address U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East plan. (AFP Photo)

Members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Feb. 2 unanimously rejected the “Deal of the Century,” which is a plan proposed by the U.S. administration for peace in the Middle East.

“The draft resolution rejecting the American-Israeli deal which was submitted by Palestine to the OIC has been unanimously approved,” Palestinian Authority’s Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement.

The member states of the Muslim bloc gathered in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh yesterday morning for discussions on the proposed plan which has become a hot button issue in the region.

In his opening remarks, OIC Secretary-General Yusuf bin Ahmed al-Othaimeen said any solution to the Palestine issue “must be based on the establishment of a sovereign and geographically integrated Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

“We renew our commitment to continuously engage in efforts aimed at achieving peace, security, stability, and justice, in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab peace initiative,” he added.

He also reaffirmed the OIC’s support for “the Palestinian Authority and people’s choices.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu slammed Washington’s plan as an effort to “justify Israeli occupation and annexation of Jerusalem and the West Bank.”

Dismissing any possibility of negotiations on the plan, he said it was a “document to authorize the sale of Palestine and contains Israel’s demands as dictated to Washington.”

“This plan is against all international parameters for the fair, comprehensive and permanent solution of the Palestine issue, especially borders, illegal settlements, and the status of Jerusalem and refugees,” said Çavuşoğlu.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan stressed his country insists on a comprehensive solution “that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people to establish a state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

He said Saudi Arabia will back efforts for negotiations to “end the dispute via a comprehensive solution that protects the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

