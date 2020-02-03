Ankara backs Arab League denouncing Trump's plan

  • February 03 2020 09:34:47

Ankara backs Arab League denouncing Trump's plan

ANKARA
Ankara backs Arab League denouncing Trumps plan

Turkey on Feb. 2 announced its support for the Arab League's recent decision to reject the U.S.' peace plan for the Middle East.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters that he hoped for the same unity from the members of the pan-Arab bloc at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee Ministerial to be held Monday in Saudi Arabia's capital Jeddah to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Çavuşoğlu emphasized that Turkey's stance on the issue had remained consistent.

He said Turkey would always stand by Palestine on the issue of jurisdiction over Jerusalem, adding that he would hold meetings with his Palestinian, Malaysian and Kuwaiti counterparts at the OIC summit.

"We need to stand against this unacceptable plan by preserving this unity and solidarity," said Çavuşoğlu, adding: "We will issue a clear declaration at Jeddah."

He also emphasized that a peace plan must be within parameters previously set by the U.N., adding that Turkey saw the U.N.'s statement against the U.S. plan as "highly positive."

The Arab League rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan at a meeting of foreign ministers in Cairo on Feb. 1, saying it would not lead to a just peace deal.

Abbas threatens to cut security ties with Israel, US
Abbas threatens to cut security ties with Israel, US

The Arab League will not cooperate with the United States to execute the plan, a communique said.

Israel should not to implement the initiative by force, it added.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  2. Istanbul’s emotion map revealed

    Istanbul’s emotion map revealed

  3. Concrete hotel built on the historical walls of Istanbul draws anger

    Concrete hotel built on the historical walls of Istanbul draws anger

  4. Armenian population of Turkey dwindling rapidly: Patriarch

    Armenian population of Turkey dwindling rapidly: Patriarch

  5. Erdoğan says Ankara retaliating after Syrian shelling killed Turkish troops

    Erdoğan says Ankara retaliating after Syrian shelling killed Turkish troops
Recommended
Turkey stops all flights from China as part of coronavirus measures

Turkey stops all flights from China as part of coronavirus measures
Turkey lost 10 lakes in 30 years: Expert

Turkey lost 10 lakes in 30 years: Expert
Erdoğan says Ankara retaliating after Syrian shelling killed Turkish troops

Erdoğan says Ankara retaliating after Syrian shelling killed Turkish troops
Parliament to discuss extension of Turkish forces’ deployment in Gulf of Aden

Parliament to discuss extension of Turkish forces’ deployment in Gulf of Aden
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso
Armenian population of Turkey dwindling rapidly: Patriarch

Armenian population of Turkey dwindling rapidly: Patriarch
Over 41,000 vessels pass through Bosphorus in 2019

Over 41,000 vessels pass through Bosphorus in 2019

WORLD OIC unanimously rejects US proposal

OIC unanimously rejects US proposal

Members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Feb. 2 unanimously rejected the “Deal of the Century,” which is a plan proposed by the U.S. administration for peace in the Middle East.
ECONOMY Turkey exports 277 mln pairs of footwear in 2019

Turkey exports 277 mln pairs of footwear in 2019

Turkey exported 277 million pairs of footwear in 2019, a rise of 11.2 percent year-on-year.
SPORTS Galatasaray hammer Kayserispor for fourth win in row

Galatasaray hammer Kayserispor for fourth win in row

Galatasaray toppled HK Kayserispor 4-1 on Feb. 2 evening, winning their fourth match in a row.