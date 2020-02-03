Ankara backs Arab League denouncing Trump's plan

ANKARA

Turkey on Feb. 2 announced its support for the Arab League's recent decision to reject the U.S.' peace plan for the Middle East.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters that he hoped for the same unity from the members of the pan-Arab bloc at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee Ministerial to be held Monday in Saudi Arabia's capital Jeddah to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Çavuşoğlu emphasized that Turkey's stance on the issue had remained consistent.

He said Turkey would always stand by Palestine on the issue of jurisdiction over Jerusalem, adding that he would hold meetings with his Palestinian, Malaysian and Kuwaiti counterparts at the OIC summit.

"We need to stand against this unacceptable plan by preserving this unity and solidarity," said Çavuşoğlu, adding: "We will issue a clear declaration at Jeddah."

He also emphasized that a peace plan must be within parameters previously set by the U.N., adding that Turkey saw the U.N.'s statement against the U.S. plan as "highly positive."

The Arab League rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan at a meeting of foreign ministers in Cairo on Feb. 1, saying it would not lead to a just peace deal.

The Arab League will not cooperate with the United States to execute the plan, a communique said.

Israel should not to implement the initiative by force, it added.