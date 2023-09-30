Officials condemn Sweden for allowing 'provocative' act against Erdoğan

ANKARA

Senior Turkish officials on Sept. 30 condemned Sweden for allowing an act targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan near the country’s embassy in Stockholm.

"We condemn the ugly attack on our President near our Embassy in Stockholm,” Akif Çagatay Kılıç, Erdoğan's chief adviser, said on X.

''All kinds of crimes and insults have become free under the guise of freedom in Sweden, where hate crimes and terrorist propaganda have become commonplace,'' Kılıç added.

Separately, AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik said targeting Erdoğan is also a violation of Turkish Republic values.

"We condemn the ugly attack targeting our President near our Embassy in Stockholm. Swedish authorities are responsible for these attacks,” Çelik said on X.

“We will continue to fight determinedly against all attacks targeting our President and the values of the Turkish Republic. Those who carry out these attacks, as well as those who protect them, are part of the same ugliness. Fighting this mentality is necessary to protect democratic values,” he added.

The provocative act was conducted in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm during which so-called effigy of Erdoğan was set on fire, which took place under police protection.