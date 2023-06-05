Officials aim to tackle risk of wildfires in Antalya

Officials aim to tackle risk of wildfires in Antalya

ANTALYA

As the new fire season looms ahead, authorities in the coastal town of Antalya, the province with the largest forest area in Türkiye, have announced the completion of comprehensive measures to combat forest fires.

The General Directorate of Forestry’s regional unit in the city has equipped its teams with a widescale arsenal of fire-fighting resources, including aircraft, helicopters and various vehicles.

Revealing the details of the efforts, Vedat Dikici, the directorate’s Antalya head, said a total of six aircraft, including one unmanned aerial plane, and 10 helicopters, with one dedicated to administrative purposes, have been allocated to the region.

Furthermore, the directorate has acquired 51 first-response vehicles, 106 water supply vehicles (including two heavy tonnage options), 11 dozers, 12 trailers and eight excavators.

Dikici also pointed out that 1,381 individuals, consisting of technical staff, forest guards and workers, have completed extensive training on fire-fighting techniques, surveillance, communication and occupational health.

Regarding water resources for fire suppression, Dikici mentioned the presence of helicopter fire pools as well as 48 ponds, streams and rivers distributed across 240 locations in the city. Furthermore, 13 additional helicopter fire pools, procured through recent tenders, are expected to bolster the response capabilities, Dikici added.

Dikici emphasized the strategic placement of land vehicles throughout the province, explaining that they were stationed at 143 points with an aim to stay prepared for tackling any potential fire within approximately 15 minutes.

Wildfire,

ARTS & LIFE Marmaris hosts Int’l Culture and Art Festival

Marmaris hosts Int’l Culture and Art Festival
LATEST NEWS

  1. Marmaris hosts Int’l Culture and Art Festival

    Marmaris hosts Int’l Culture and Art Festival

  2. Quake-hit children bid farewell to retired British soldier with love, gifts

    Quake-hit children bid farewell to retired British soldier with love, gifts

  3. Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

    Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

  4. Twitter safety exec quits after video strife

    Twitter safety exec quits after video strife

  5. British Airways launches flights between Sabiha Gökçen and Heathrow

    British Airways launches flights between Sabiha Gökçen and Heathrow
Recommended
Quake-hit children bid farewell to retired British soldier with love, gifts

Quake-hit children bid farewell to retired British soldier with love, gifts
Endangered Anatolian leopard spotted once again in Türkiye

Endangered Anatolian leopard spotted once again in Türkiye
2000-year-old fountain supplies water after restoration

2000-year-old fountain supplies water after restoration
Türkiye, Sweden to hold meeting for NATO bid in June: NATO

Türkiye, Sweden to hold meeting for NATO bid in June: NATO
Int’l dignitaries attend president’s inauguration ceremony

Int’l dignitaries attend president’s inauguration ceremony
We’ll embrace 85 million people: Erdoğan

We’ll embrace 85 million people: Erdoğan
WORLD Türkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

Türkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on June 3 it will be sending a commando battalion to northern Kosovo in response to a NATO request for troops to help quell violent unrest.

ECONOMY Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

Hanoi residents flocked to the Vietnamese capital’s air-conditioned shopping malls on June 3 to escape power cuts at home, as the grid struggled to cope with the high demand caused by soaring heat.

SPORTS Istanbul preparing for Champions League Final

Istanbul preparing for Champions League Final

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has organized a series of events to enhance the promotion of Istanbul internationally prior to the upcoming Champions League final match scheduled for June 10.