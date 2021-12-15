Odunpazarı Museum presents new show

  • December 15 2021 07:00:00

Odunpazarı Museum presents new show

ISTANBUL
Odunpazarı Museum presents new show

Odunpazarı Modern Museum (OMM) in the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir has recently launched a group exhibition titled “Don’t Look Back, Deep is the Past.”

Spreading across all ﬂoors of OMM, the exhibition focuses on the roles and identities assigned to individuals in the context of their relationship with society, habits based on social norms and the ways in which we deﬁne the other.

Running parallel to the exhibition program, a podcast, including the featured artists in the exhibition is available on Spotify and a specially curated selection of ﬁlms can be viewed for free with the promo code “omm” on MUBI.

“Don’t Look Back, Deep is the Past” brings together the works of 31 artists, exploring the concepts of belonging, adaptation and confrontation that a person experiences during their struggle for survival.

In a time when a polarized understanding of individuality prevails, the exhibition also seeks an answer to the question “What is freedom of expression?” Thus, the artworks ﬁnd a commonality in the traditional techniques and images they are imbued with.

Providing opportunities to discover new connections between individual and collective while strolling through the depths of time, the selection of works gives viewers new ideas about pre-assigned roles, prescribed constraints and the possibility of alternative lives while also inviting them to reconsider their idiosyncratic placements and positions in a new light.

OMM Exhibitions Director Zeynep Birced said, “‘Don’t Look Back, Deep is the Past’ focuses on the social, cultural and political changes Turkey went through in the 20th century and their impact on the individual’s struggle for existence, as well as the problematic of ‘belonging’ inherent in the aforementioned sociological structure. In retrospect, the exhibition brings together renowned contemporary artists from Turkey with young artists, most of whom began producing in the 2000s and go back to their own roots to explore this particular subject. In this context, the exhibition acts as a canon, allowing us to read the artworks that interconnect to form parts of an entire corpus, through the notion of ‘me and non-me.’”

Among the artists who are taking part in the exhibition are Ali Elmacı, Antonio Cosentino, Aydan Murtezaoğlu, Bengisu Bayrak, Can İncekara, CANAN, Cansu Yıldıran, Damla Yalçın, Eda Çekil, Fatma Bucak, Gözde İlkin, Halil Altındere, Hasan Özgür Top, İhsan Oturmak, Kezban Arca Batıbeki, Manolya Çelikler, Memed Erdener, Mustafa Boğa, Nancy Atakan, Nilbar Güreş, Nur Koçak, Olgaç Bozalp, Pınar Yolaçan, Ramazan Can, Rehan Miskci, Sinan Tuncay, Şener Özmen, Şükran Moral, Zehra Çobanlı, Zeren Göktan and Zeyno Pekünlü.

The exhibition can be seen through May 31, 2022.

WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia hold EU-led meeting

Azerbaijan, Armenia hold EU-led meeting
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul to witness snowfall on weekend

    Istanbul to witness snowfall on weekend

  2. US woman lives village life in Turkey’s tourism hub

    US woman lives village life in Turkey’s tourism hub

  3. Turks, Kurds are brothers: Defense minister

    Turks, Kurds are brothers: Defense minister

  4. Armed with drones, Turkey explores African arms sales

    Armed with drones, Turkey explores African arms sales

  5. Kitten saved by lorry driver becomes internet sensation

    Kitten saved by lorry driver becomes internet sensation
Recommended
Peloton revives ‘Mr Big’ and shares after ‘Sex and the City’ twist

Peloton revives ‘Mr Big’ and shares after ‘Sex and the City’ twist
Afghan musicians look to recreate famed school in Portugal

Afghan musicians look to recreate famed school in Portugal
Architect’s ephemeral lake art a winter tradition

Architect’s ephemeral lake art a winter tradition
Queenz of Piano makes classical concert fun

Queenz of Piano makes classical concert fun

Famous wetland home to Turkey’s one-third of bird species

Famous wetland home to Turkey’s one-third of bird species
Bosnian film becomes big winner at European Film Awards

Bosnian film becomes big winner at European Film Awards
WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia hold EU-led meeting

Azerbaijan, Armenia hold EU-led meeting

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to hold further talks to delimitate and demarcate the state borders of the two countries and start the railway transportation with each other on Dec. 14.
ECONOMY IEA sees ‘more comfortable’ year for oil market in 2022

IEA sees ‘more comfortable’ year for oil market in 2022

The Omicron coronavirus variant will slow the recovery in global demand for oil but the market will be “more comfortable” in 2022, the International Energy Agency said on Dec. 14.
SPORTS Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Defending Turkish Süper Lig champion Beşiktaş wants to end its poor run in the competition when it hosts Kayserispor on Dec. 12 despite heading to the game with an interim coach.