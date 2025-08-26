Oasis kicks off North American tour in Toronto

British rock legends Oasis kicked off the North American leg of their blockbuster reunion tour in Toronto on Aug. 24 as ecstatic Canadian fans flocked to their first chance to see the band since 2008.

After shooting to fame in the mid-1990s Britpop era and dramatically breaking up 16 years ago, the once-warring brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have embarked on a massively anticipated world tour with their bandmates.

"Seeing them live has been a life-long dream because I thought they would never reunite," Thunder Penir, holding aloft a huge Canadian flag, told AFP before heading into Rogers Stadium for the concert.

Shanon Simon, wearing a t-shirt bearing Liam Gallagher's face, said part of the nostalgic appeal of the tour was that the band reigned supreme at a time before social media or music streaming.

"When that CD drops and you have it in your hands, it was... you can't even describe it," she said.

"It's going to shows and not having phones up," she added. "This is going to be epic."

Tickets for the North American tour reportedly sold out within an hour of going on sale.

The Manchester rockers have already played gigs in the UK and Ireland during the huge tour, which includes the United States, Japan, Australia and Brazil.

Oasis played another gig in Toronto yesterday before heading to Chicago for a concert on Aug. 28.

