Number of Syrians migrating to Türkiye declining: Research

ISTANBUL
The massive migration movements from Syria to Türkiye, which occurred at a brisk pace in 2014, have shown a discernible decrease since 2019, according to a report by a German civil society organization.

Conducted by the Heinrich Böll Foundation’s Türkiye Office, the research titled "Migration and Social Participation in Türkiye" engaged in face-to-face interviews with individuals from over 3,000 households, across 16 out of all 81 provinces where mostly Syrians are densely populated.

Türkiye has been hosting millions of refugees since the onset of the civil war in Syria over a decade ago, with the country hosting Afghan, Pakistani and Iranian migrants as well. Türkiye is currently home to 4.7 million legally registered foreigners.

The study revealed that approximately 21.2 percent of Syrians in Türkiye have been residents for a substantial nine years, contrasting with other migrants, whose durations of stay in the country predominantly fall below five years.

While nearly 14 percent of Syrians express dissatisfaction with their lives in Türkiye, more than 60 percent of them are contemplating continuing their residency in the country, according to the study.

