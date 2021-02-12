Number of sinkholes in central Turkey doubles in one year

  • February 12 2021 07:00:00

Number of sinkholes in central Turkey doubles in one year

KONYA
Number of sinkholes in central Turkey doubles in one year

The number of sinkholes has risen substantially in a year due to the excessive use of groundwater for irrigation purposes in the Konya Plain in the central Turkish province, which is known as the “grain silo” of Turkey due to its vast wheat fields.

While authorities have been working on plans on how to fill the voids, the number of sinkholes, which was around 330 last year, has almost doubled to 600 this year in the region, which is highly affected by drought caused by global warming.

No casualties were reported so far, but sinkholes render a significant portion of fields unusable.

The Sinkhole Application and Research Center in the province of Konya has initiated a comprehensive study on sinkholes that pose a danger to agricultural life and scare residents in the region.

“Until the beginning of 2020, we had determined the number of sinkholes to be around 350-360 in the region. We think that this number is at the level of 600 or even more now,” said Fetullah Arık, head of the center, adding that a significant part of the basin carries risk.

Arık underlined the need for a mechanism involving all stakeholders to curb uncontrolled groundwater use.

Sinkholes are almost exclusive to the Konya Plain, which stretches as far as the neighboring province of Karaman.

While some sinkholes are shallow, others can be as deep as 150 meters.

Sinkholes are a fairly recent phenomenon, but the uncontrolled use of water since the 1970s is the main factor behind their rise.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey criticizes US over its repeated demand for businessman Kavala’s release

    Turkey criticizes US over its repeated demand for businessman Kavala’s release

  2. The British plan for Cyprus

    The British plan for Cyprus

  3. 700-year-old Genoese castle belongs to heirs of Ottoman pasha: Court

    700-year-old Genoese castle belongs to heirs of Ottoman pasha: Court

  4. CHP calls on EU to revisit Turkey’s accession process

    CHP calls on EU to revisit Turkey’s accession process

  5. Turkey, Qatar can contribute to calm tensions over nuclear issue: FM

    Turkey, Qatar can contribute to calm tensions over nuclear issue: FM
Recommended
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes northern Turkey

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes northern Turkey
Turkey starts vaccination for people aged 65

Turkey starts vaccination for people aged 65
Turkey slams Friendship Forum held in Athens

Turkey slams 'Friendship Forum' held in Athens
Turkey calls on US to end support for YPG

Turkey calls on US to end support for YPG

Unseen photos of revolutionary student leader revealed after 50 years

Unseen photos of revolutionary student leader revealed after 50 years
Turkey will continue its fight against YPG in northern Syria: Akar

Turkey will continue its fight against YPG in northern Syria: Akar
WORLD US acquires 200 mln new doses as vaccine drive begins in pharmacies

US acquires 200 mln new doses as vaccine drive begins in pharmacies

U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans to vaccinate most Americans by the end of July with the help of 200 million newly acquired doses, as the country’s inoculation campaign kicked off a new phase in drugstores and supermarket pharmacies, some of which will offer shots as of Feb. 12. 
ECONOMY Turkish game downloded by 20 mln users in three months

Turkish game downloded by 20 mln users in three months

A mobile game developed by three Turkish programmers has been downloaded by 20 million users in three months.
SPORTS Turkey’s Antalya center of int’l tennis tournaments’

Turkey’s Antalya 'center of int’l tennis tournaments’

Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, which is among the world’s foremost tourism destinations, has recently hosted three world-class tennis tournaments.