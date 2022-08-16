Number of salaried employees rose in June

  • August 16 2022 07:00:00

Number of salaried employees rose in June

ANKARA
Number of salaried employees rose in June

Some 13.7 million people were employed in salaried jobs in the industry, construction and trade services sectors in June, up 6.3 percent from a year ago, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has reported.

In the industry sector, the number of salaried employees increased by 5 percent year-on-year to 4.97 million people, with the manufacturing sector recording a 5 percent annual rise to 4.6 million.

The mining and quarrying sector boosted its employment by 4.9 percent in June compared with the same month of 2021 to 144,000 people, while the employment in the energy, gas and steam industry increased by 7.8 percent to 128,000.

However, the number of paid workers in the construction sector fell by 1 percent in the month from a year earlier to 1.5 million people.

In the trade and services sector, employment grew by 8.6 percent year-on-year to 8.1 million, TÜİK said.

Some 3.2 million people worked in trade in June, up 6.1 percent compared with June 2021, while employment in the accommodation sector jumped 20 percent to 1.2 million. The transport and storage sector saw a 9 percent increase to 1.1 million.

In the real estate industry, employment rose 9.7 percent annually to 111,000 people.

The number of people working in the information and communication sector reached 270,000 in June, up nearly 11 percent on an annual basis.

In the financial and insurance services industry, employment inched up only 0.3 percent to 203,000.

TÜİK reported last week that the unemployment rate in Türkiye dropped from 10.6 million people in May to 10.3 million in June. There were 3.54 million jobless in the country in the month, with the labor participation rate declining from 53.6 percent to 53.2 percent.

