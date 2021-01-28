Number of people vaccinated for COVID exceeds 1.5 mln in Turkey

  • January 28 2021 09:13:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The number of people in Turkey who have received their first dose of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus crossed the 1.5 million mark as of Janç 27, according to official figures.

In week two of Turkey's mass vaccination campaign, in which it is administering CoronaVac jabs purchased from Chinese company SinoVac, immunization efforts are running smoothly, officials say.

According to data from the Turkish Health Ministry, to date over 1.5 million people in Turkey have been vaccinated.

Turkey began its mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines, and then moving to older individuals.

Since last month Turkey has also been implementing curfew on nights and weekends to curb the spread of the virus.

 

