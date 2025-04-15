Number of paid employees ticks up 1 percent in February

Number of paid employees ticks up 1 percent in February

ANKARA
Number of paid employees ticks up 1 percent in February

The number of paid employees in the industry, construction, trade and services sectors increased by 1.1 percent year-on-year to 15.29 million in February, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

In industry, the number of paid employees fell by 2.2 percent annually to 4.9 million, while in manufacturing the decline was 2.3 percent to 4.57 million.

As of February, there were a total of 1.76 million paid employees in the construction sector, which pointed to a 2 percent increase compared to the same month of last year.

In the trade and services sector, paid employment showed a 2.9 percent year-on-year increase to 8.6 million people.

In trade alone, employment rose by 2.6 percent from February last year to 3.37 million.

In the accommodation and food sector, the number of paid employees surged 6.6 percent annually to 1.16 million, and the annual increase in the finance and insurance was 4.4 percent to 354,000, according to TÜİK data.

The real estate industry employed more than 120,000 people in February, almost unchanged from a year earlier.

The number of total paid employees in Türkiye declined by 0.1 percent in February compared to January, the statistics authority said.

rate,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() One dead, nine wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraines Kherson

One dead, nine wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kherson
LATEST NEWS

  1. One dead, nine wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kherson

    One dead, nine wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kherson

  2. Over 4 million foreigners in Türkiye, minister says

    Over 4 million foreigners in Türkiye, minister says

  3. Türkiye defies Greece’s maritime planning over Aegean

    Türkiye defies Greece’s maritime planning over Aegean

  4. Rubio headed to Paris for Ukraine war talks

    Rubio headed to Paris for Ukraine war talks

  5. WHO countries strike key agreement on pandemics

    WHO countries strike key agreement on pandemics
Recommended
House sales up 5.1 percent in March

House sales up 5.1 percent in March
OECD expects Türkiye’s growth to rebound by 2026

OECD expects Türkiye’s growth to rebound by 2026
‘No tolerance for financial misuse,’ Şimşek warns crypto firms

‘No tolerance for financial misuse,’ Şimşek warns crypto firms
Bulgaria signs Black Sea deal with energy giant Shell

Bulgaria signs Black Sea deal with energy giant Shell
Europe seeks to break its US tech addiction

Europe seeks to break its US tech addiction
Trade minister pays 2-day official visit to Syria

Trade minister pays 2-day official visit to Syria
Trump says ball in Chinas court on tariffs

Trump says ball in China's court on tariffs
WORLD One dead, nine wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraines Kherson

One dead, nine wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kherson

Russian glide bombs and artillery struck a city in southern Ukraine on Wednesday, killing one person and wounding nine others as Moscow forces continued daily attacks across the country.
ECONOMY House sales up 5.1 percent in March

House sales up 5.1 percent in March

House sales in Türkiye surged 5.1 percent year-on-year in March, but were down from the previous month's figure, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on April 16.

SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿