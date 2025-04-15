Number of paid employees ticks up 1 percent in February

ANKARA

The number of paid employees in the industry, construction, trade and services sectors increased by 1.1 percent year-on-year to 15.29 million in February, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

In industry, the number of paid employees fell by 2.2 percent annually to 4.9 million, while in manufacturing the decline was 2.3 percent to 4.57 million.

As of February, there were a total of 1.76 million paid employees in the construction sector, which pointed to a 2 percent increase compared to the same month of last year.

In the trade and services sector, paid employment showed a 2.9 percent year-on-year increase to 8.6 million people.

In trade alone, employment rose by 2.6 percent from February last year to 3.37 million.

In the accommodation and food sector, the number of paid employees surged 6.6 percent annually to 1.16 million, and the annual increase in the finance and insurance was 4.4 percent to 354,000, according to TÜİK data.

The real estate industry employed more than 120,000 people in February, almost unchanged from a year earlier.

The number of total paid employees in Türkiye declined by 0.1 percent in February compared to January, the statistics authority said.