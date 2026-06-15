Number of paid employees rises 2 percent year-on-year in April

Number of paid employees rises 2 percent year-on-year in April

ISTANBUL
Number of paid employees rises 2 percent year-on-year in April

The total number of paid employees across the industry, construction and trade-services sectors increased by 2 percent year-on-year in April 2026, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on June 15.

The number of paid employees rose to 15.97 million in April 2026, up from 15.66 million in the same month of the previous year.

Sectoral data showed a mixed performance. Employment in the industrial sector declined by 2.4 percent year-on-year to around 4.9 million, while the manufacturing segment recorded a sharper drop of 2.7 percent, falling to 4.45 million.

In contrast, the construction sector posted strong growth, with the number of paid employees increasing by 6.8 percent to 1.98 million.

Employment in the trade-services sector also expanded, rising by 3.4 percent to 9.19 million.

The number of paid employees in the trade sector reached around 3.5 million, marking a 2.9 percent annual increase. Sub-sector data indicated that employment in transportation and storage grew by 5.7 percent to 1.36 million, while the accommodation and food services sector recorded a 3.6 percent increase to 1.38 million.

Türkiye,

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