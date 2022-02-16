Number of paid employees rise 8 percent

ANKARA

The number of paid employees working in the industry, construction and trade and services sectors in Turkey increased by 8.4 percent in December 2021 from the same month of the previous year to 13.8 million people, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

The industry sector boosted its paid employees by 6.7 percent, while the increases in the construction and trade and services sectors were 3.2 percent and 10.6 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, the increase was 0.5 percent, TÜİK said in a report on Feb. 15.

As of December 2021, a total of 4.77 million paid employees worked in the industry, while the workforce in the construction sector stood at 1.46 million people. The trade and services sector boosted the number of paid employees by more than 722,000 people to a total of 7.6 million as of end-December 2021.

In the trade and services industry, the largest employers were the trade companies and the administrative and support services firms.

In the trade sector, nearly 3.1 million paid employees worked, while the corresponding figure for the administrative and support services companies was some 1.2 million people, followed by the transport and storage industry at 1.1 million paid employees.

The accommodation and food services sector recorded the highest increase at 20.7 percent and the number of paid employees in this industry rose to 964,000 people.

However, employment in the financial and insurance services sector declined by 1,000 people to 202,100.

TÜİK last week said that the unemployment rate in Turkey was 11.2 percent, or 3.8 million people, as of end December 2021.