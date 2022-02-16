Number of paid employees rise 8 percent

  • February 16 2022 07:00:00

Number of paid employees rise 8 percent

ANKARA
Number of paid employees rise 8 percent

The number of paid employees working in the industry, construction and trade and services sectors in Turkey increased by 8.4 percent in December 2021 from the same month of the previous year to 13.8 million people, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

The industry sector boosted its paid employees by 6.7 percent, while the increases in the construction and trade and services sectors were 3.2 percent and 10.6 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, the increase was 0.5 percent, TÜİK said in a report on Feb. 15. 

As of December 2021, a total of 4.77 million paid employees worked in the industry, while the workforce in the construction sector stood at 1.46 million people. The trade and services sector boosted the number of paid employees by more than 722,000 people to a total of 7.6 million as of end-December 2021.

In the trade and services industry, the largest employers were the trade companies and the administrative and support services firms.

In the trade sector, nearly 3.1 million paid employees worked, while the corresponding figure for the administrative and support services companies was some 1.2 million people, followed by the transport and storage industry at 1.1 million paid employees.

The accommodation and food services sector recorded the highest increase at 20.7 percent and the number of paid employees in this industry rose to 964,000 people.

However, employment in the financial and insurance services sector declined by 1,000 people to 202,100.

TÜİK last week said that the unemployment rate in Turkey was 11.2 percent, or 3.8 million people, as of end December 2021.

Economy,

WORLD Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity

Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity
MOST POPULAR

  1. Three largest cities see rise in weekly cases

    Three largest cities see rise in weekly cases

  2. Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold

    Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold

  3. Price checks begin after VAT cut

    Price checks begin after VAT cut

  4. Erdoğan calls on UAE’s businesspeople for investment in Turkey

    Erdoğan calls on UAE’s businesspeople for investment in Turkey

  5. Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

    Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report
Recommended
Driven by demand, Japan’s economy grew 1.3 percent

Driven by demand, Japan’s economy grew 1.3 percent
Buffett scores big with stake in Activision

Buffett scores big with stake in Activision
Authorities finalizing work on electricity prices

Authorities finalizing work on electricity prices
Retailers see decline in turnovers

Retailers see decline in turnovers
Budget posts 30 billion liras in surplus

Budget posts 30 billion liras in surplus
Central Bank to move to Istanbul in summer

Central Bank to move to Istanbul in summer
WORLD Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity

Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity

Britain’s Prince Andrew, accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl supplied to him by financier Jeffrey Epstein, has agreed to settle by making a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and declaring he never meant to malign her character, a court filing revealed Tuesday.

ECONOMY Budget posts 30 billion liras in surplus

Budget posts 30 billion liras in surplus

The central government budget posted 30 billion Turkish Liras of surplus in January, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry have shown.

SPORTS ’Tired’ Valieva to skate at Olympics after doping ruling

’Tired’ Valieva to skate at Olympics after doping ruling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was worn out after a grueling doping hearing ended with her being allowed to skate Tuesday in the women’s short program at the Beijing Olympics.