Number of museums in Turkey rose in 2020

ANKARA

The number of museums in Turkey increased by 5.8 percent in 2020 and reached 494, according to the Cultural Heritage Statistics report announced by the Turkish Statistical Institute.

The number of museums was 467 in 2019.

The report showed that 205 out of the total museums are affiliated with the Culture and Tourism Ministry, while 289 run privately.

However, the number of visitors to state museums sharply decreased due to restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic. The number of visitors fell by 73.6 percent to 9.2 million in 2020.



The number of visitors to the paid museums and ruins affiliated by the ministry was 5,566,566 in 2020, and their share in total visitors was 60.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of artworks in museums affiliated with the ministry increased by 0.5 percent last year, reaching 3.3 million.



Similarly, national parks in the country rose by 2.3 percent, while nature parks by 1.2 percent.