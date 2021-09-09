Number of museums in Turkey rose in 2020

  • September 09 2021 07:00:00

Number of museums in Turkey rose in 2020

ANKARA
Number of museums in Turkey rose in 2020

The number of museums in Turkey increased by 5.8 percent in 2020 and reached 494, according to the Cultural Heritage Statistics report announced by the Turkish Statistical Institute.

The number of museums was 467 in 2019.

The report showed that 205 out of the total museums are affiliated with the Culture and Tourism Ministry, while 289 run privately.

However, the number of visitors to state museums sharply decreased due to restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic. The number of visitors fell by 73.6 percent to 9.2 million in 2020.

The number of visitors to the paid museums and ruins affiliated by the ministry was 5,566,566 in 2020, and their share in total visitors was 60.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of artworks in museums affiliated with the ministry increased by 0.5 percent last year, reaching 3.3 million.

Similarly, national parks in the country rose by 2.3 percent, while nature parks by 1.2 percent.

tüik,

WORLD Ten dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia

Ten dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Liberation of Anatolian town marked with ‘scary’ marches

    Liberation of Anatolian town marked with ‘scary’ marches

  2. Central Bank chief signals shift away from headline inflation

    Central Bank chief signals shift away from headline inflation

  3. Turkey poised to become LNG bunkering hub with new tri-party agreement

    Turkey poised to become LNG bunkering hub with new tri-party agreement

  4. Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

    Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

  5. Two trains collide head-on in Istanbul, injuring 7

    Two trains collide head-on in Istanbul, injuring 7
Recommended
Women’s position in state administration investigated in Carchemish

Women’s position in state administration investigated in Carchemish
Bocelli serenades Venice’s Rialto Bridge after restoration

Bocelli serenades Venice’s Rialto Bridge after restoration
Samsun Opera Ballet to open new season

Samsun Opera Ballet to open new season
Turkey can’t recover ancient ‘Stargazer’

Turkey can’t recover ancient ‘Stargazer’
State of Istanbul at Sabancı Museum exhibition

State of Istanbul at Sabancı Museum exhibition
Seal impressions shed light on ancient bureaucracy

Seal impressions shed light on ancient bureaucracy
WORLD Ten dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia

Ten dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia

Ten people died in a fire on Sept. 8 evening at a hospital treating coronavirus patients in North Macedonia, authorities said.
ECONOMY Turkish companies featured in worlds biggest satellite conference

Turkish companies featured in world's biggest satellite conference

Major Turkish companies showcased their products on Sept. 8 at the world's biggest satellite conference.
SPORTS Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

Turkish national football team coach Şenol Güneş is facing fierce criticism and mounting calls for his resignation after his side was thrashed 6-1 by the Netherlands in a World Cup qualification game on Sept. 7.