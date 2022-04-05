Number of daily cases falling gradually: Data

  • April 05 2022 07:00:00

Number of daily cases falling gradually: Data

ISTANBUL
Number of daily cases falling gradually: Data

The number of daily cases continues to decrease in Turkey, which has been struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic for more than two years, according to the latest data.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on April 4 shared the figures for the week of March 19-25, and in most provinces, including Istanbul, the capital Ankara and İzmir, a significant drop was evident in the number of cases per every 100,000 people.

In the previous week, the number of cases per 100,000 people dropped from 239 to 196 in Istanbul, from 395 to 290 in Ankara and from 247 to 113 in the Aegean province of İzmir.

The Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir again kept its title as the province with the highest number of cases, though the figures decreased from 628 to 547.

The northwestern province of Kırklareli and the western province of Çanakkale had the second and third highest numbers at 402 and 392, respectively.

The eastern province of Van had the lowest number of cases per 100,000 people at around 7, ahead of the southeastern province of Şırnak at nine and neighboring Hakkâri province at 10.

 

virus, covid cases,

TURKEY Aesthetician asks compensation for wrong HIV positive tests

Aesthetician asks compensation for wrong HIV positive tests
MOST POPULAR

  1. Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

    Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

  2. THY to expand international network with new routes

    THY to expand international network with new routes

  3. Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

    Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

  4. U.S. undersecretary will visit Turkey amid Russia-Ukraine war

    U.S. undersecretary will visit Turkey amid Russia-Ukraine war

  5. Erdoğan sues Kılıçdaroğlu for 1 million liras over economy claims

    Erdoğan sues Kılıçdaroğlu for 1 million liras over economy claims
Recommended
Fairy chimneys of Çankırı await tourists

Fairy chimneys of Çankırı await tourists
Aesthetician asks compensation for wrong HIV positive tests

Aesthetician asks compensation for wrong HIV positive tests
Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables
Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months
Housewife becomes lorry driver after hard training

Housewife becomes lorry driver after hard training
Some 17,587 irregular migrants caught in March: Senior official

Some 17,587 irregular migrants caught in March: Senior official
WORLD Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

Turkey’s Embassy in Kiev has called for an independent investigation into the massacres in Bucha and Irpin provinces of Ukraine.

ECONOMY Sri Lanka leader offers to share power as protests mount

Sri Lanka leader offers to share power as protests mount

Sri Lanka’s president offered to share power with the opposition yesterday as protests escalated across the country demanding his resignation over worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.