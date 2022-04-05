Number of daily cases falling gradually: Data

ISTANBUL

The number of daily cases continues to decrease in Turkey, which has been struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic for more than two years, according to the latest data.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on April 4 shared the figures for the week of March 19-25, and in most provinces, including Istanbul, the capital Ankara and İzmir, a significant drop was evident in the number of cases per every 100,000 people.

In the previous week, the number of cases per 100,000 people dropped from 239 to 196 in Istanbul, from 395 to 290 in Ankara and from 247 to 113 in the Aegean province of İzmir.

The Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir again kept its title as the province with the highest number of cases, though the figures decreased from 628 to 547.

The northwestern province of Kırklareli and the western province of Çanakkale had the second and third highest numbers at 402 and 392, respectively.

The eastern province of Van had the lowest number of cases per 100,000 people at around 7, ahead of the southeastern province of Şırnak at nine and neighboring Hakkâri province at 10.